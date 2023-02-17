Niall Horan, Heaven: the song lyrics & the meaning

Heaven is a song released by Niall Horan in February 2023, the first single announcing his third album, The Show, out in June 2023. The former One Direction singer also launched a website, heavenwontbethesame.com, where you can pre-order the new album, and fans were tremendously excited to hear new music from the Irish artist. The song has an interesting meaning that shares his perspective on life and relationships: let’s explore it in this article; you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can listen to the song in the official lyrics video below.

Heaven: the song lyrics & their meaning

Heaven is a song about the precious things in life and how important it is to enjoy them in the present. In the lyrics, Niall Horan considers all the possibilities that can take form in the future, knowing there is no certainty. Therefore, he believes it’s better to focus on what’s real and important in the present moment. The song was accompanied by these words:

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age. Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart. The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

The song begins with Niall describing the beauty of his love relationship: he romantically sees the light around the girl he loves, comparing her to heaven. That’s why he suggests not making things complicated and just enjoying what they have:

Strange light revolves around you

You float across the room

Your touch is made of something

Heaven can’t hold a candle to

You’re made of something new

Let’s not get complicated

Let’s just enjoy the view

The chorus reinforces this concept: we don’t know how the future will be; maybe we’ll go “up in flames,” but it’s not worth worrying now. Because what we have in the present doesn’t even compare to heaven.

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow out of control

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won’t be the same

The rest of the song states again his love message: Niall adores his woman, and he could die for a kiss. He’s sure that it cannot go better than this.

I believe, I believe

I could die in your kiss

No, it doesn’t get, doesn’t get

Better than, better than this

That’s the real meaning behind the lyrics in Heaven: I love you, and the best way to value our relationship is to fully enjoy the present, without being distracted by what the future can – or should – plan for us. A convinced “carpe diem” sent in the form of a love letter to his woman (Niall is happily dating the fashion buyer Amelia Wooley, who’s proud of her relationship with him, as her Instagram shows).

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Heaven by Niall Horan.

Strange light revolves around you

You float across the room

Your touch is made of something

Heaven can’t hold a candle to

You’re made of something new

Let’s not get complicated

Let’s just enjoy the view

It’s hard to be a human

So much to put an answer to

But that’s just what we do

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow out of control

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won’t be the same

I’m having revelations

You dance across the floor

Beyond infatuation

How I obsessively adore you

That’s what I do

I believe, I believe

I could die in your kiss

No, it doesn’t get, doesn’t get

Better than this

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow out of control

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won’t be the same

(Heaven won’t be the same)

I believe, I believe

I could die in your kiss

No, it doesn’t get, doesn’t get

Better than, better than this

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow out of control (Even if our love)

And you and me go up in flames

Heaven won’t be the same