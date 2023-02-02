The Miami house Madonna sold to Gunther the dog is online

Gunther’s Millions is a documentary released on Netflix in 2023, telling the incredible story of Gunther, the German shepherd known as the richest dog in the world. The documentary became immediately popular because it managed to unveil the true story behind the dog, forcing the caretaker Maurizio Mian to reveal the truth. One of the aspects that triggered people’s curiosity is the story of the house Gunther bought in Miami, which belonged to the American singer Madonna. The mansion was recently listed online and sold for a significant price: in this article, we will discover everything about it.

You can watch the official trailer for Gunther’s Millions here on Youtube.

3029 Brickell Avenue: the Miami house Madonna sold to Gunther, the dog

The house Madonna sold to Gunther the dog in 2000 is located at 3029 Brickell Avenue, Miami. You can have a virtual tour inside it from the promotional video below, made by the Assouline Team, which managed the sale of the house in 2021.

3029 Brickell Avenue, Miami FL 33129 | MLS Watch this video on YouTube.

The house was also listed online on Compass official website. You can find it here. The mansion was initially valued at almost $32 million, but it was then sold for $29 million. When Madonna sold the house in 2000, the price was $7.5 million: therefore, the trust behind Gunther the dog sold it for a price that was almost four times the original purchase.

Back in 2000, the sale created a considerable buzz, and the media covered it thoroughly. You can find here an old article from BBC UK about it. And, of course, everybody explained that Gunther the dog was the heir of a mysterious German countess who left her fortune to him. After the release of the Netflix documentary, we now know that this wasn’t the true story: Gunther was a dog owned by Maurizio Mian, who made up the story of the countess and the inheritance for many reasons, that also involved his depression and his ambition to find the secret of happiness.

The vision of Gunther’s Millions perfectly explained what motivated Mian to create the backstory behind Gunther IV and his heir Gunther VI. Funnily enough, many of the articles you find online, covering the recent resale of the Miami property in 2021, still present it as the story of a lucky dog who inherited a fortune from a German countess. Nevertheless, in 2021, the New York Post conducted a little investigation and had Mian confessing that the dog wasn’t the owner. And that’s what led the Assouline listing agents not to mention the dog in their presentation.

Mian himself then explained the full story in the Netflix documentary. But the house, of course, really exists: it was owned by Madonna, who conceived Lourdes Maria Ciccone in that bedroom, and from 2000 to 2021, the ownership was related to the money around the dog Gunther IV.

Even Madonna had the chance to comment about the 2021 sale on an Instagram story, saying: “When you find out a dog is selling your old house for 3 times the amount you sold it for…”

