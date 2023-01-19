Fall Out Boy, Love From The Other Side: the lyrics & meaning

Love From The Other Side is a song released in 2023 by the American band Fall Out Boy. The lead single of their album So Much (for) Stardust, set for release in March 2023, it’s also the first track released by the band in three years, and obviously, people got immediately intrigued. Fans want to delve into the song’s lyrics, having a deeper understanding of their meaning: in this article, you’ll have all answers, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video for Love From The Other Side below.

Fall Out Boy - Love From The Other Side (Official Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

Love From The Other Side: the lyrics and their meaning

Love From The Other Side is a song about processing a breakup. In the lyrics, the band recalls how beautiful the relationship was and compares it with the pain they feel now. They are “on the other side,” symbolically meaning that they are no longer together with the person they loved, but they are still feeling and sharing love from that place. Even though pain is very present.

The song’s beginning immediately presents all elements of the track: the beauty that once was, the pain that now is a present companion:

You know I’m dying out here

What would you trade the pain for?

I’m not sure

We were a hammer to the Statue of David

We were a painting you could never frame, and

You were the sunshine of my lifetime

What would you trade the pain for?

You can feel some nostalgia in the way the past relationship is described: a wonder that you cannot frame, a ray of light that is worth your life. The hammer to the Statue of David can mean many things, a symbol of their relationship’s effect on the world. But now, the situation is very different. The protagonist feels a sharp, constant pain and wonders what he can do to relieve it: is there a way to exchange this pain with something else?

The chorus expresses the awareness that the present, without love, is hell. They compare it to the apocalypse, but the line that gives the title to the song says they are sending love from that dark place. Feelings are always parts of them, and nothing in this world will dry their heart. Nevertheless, they know that love will always be followed by pain: the image of the dagger in every lover’s hand is beautiful.

Sending my love from the other side of the apocalypse

And I just about snapped, don’t look back

Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand

In the last part of the song, pain comes back in a different light: it’s seen as something you necessarily have to go through to feel better at the end of this path. It’s the usual way we all process a breakup: we hold up, let time pass, and through the sadness and the pain of loneliness, we will build the self-love that will make us feel better. And while the awareness kicks in, we realize that we will have to give up this love, this connection we have with a person who’s no longer there for us.

I saw you in a bright clear field, hurricane heat in my head

The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end, good in the end

Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: “Give up what you love

Give up what you love before it does you in…”

This is, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside Love From The Other Side: once we were in love, now I’m in pain, alone in this apocalypse; I know it’s a pain we have to go through to feel better, the other face of every love relationship, and I’m looking forward to seeing how it feels in the end. The band mentions love as a universal feeling, not intended explicitly as romantic love for a person. Hence, you still have room for a different interpretation, seeing this love and pain as an experience the band shares about other aspects of life. But the message remains the same: love is followed by pain, and only after the whole path you can hope to feel better.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Fall Out Boy’s Love From The Other Side.

Model house life meltdown still a modern dream letdown, it kills me

You know I’m dying out here

What would you trade the pain for?

I’m not sure

We were a hammer to the Statue of David

We were a painting you could never frame, and

You were the sunshine of my lifetime

What would you trade the pain for?

This city always hangs a little bit lonely on me, loose

Like a kid playing pretend in his father’s suit

I’d never go, I just want to be invited, oh, got to give up

Get the feeling, get the feeling, don’t fight it, fight it

Sending my love from the other side of the apocalypse

And I just about snapped, don’t look back

Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand

Love from the other side of the apocalypse

And I just about snapped, don’t look back

Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand

Generation sleep, I’m falling in and out of love

I’m getting that tilted feeling out here

What would you trade the pain for?

I’m not sure

Nowhere left for us to go but Heaven

Summer falling through our fingers again

And you were the sunshine of my lifetime

What would you trade the pain for?

We’re taught we gotta get ahead, yeah, no matter what it takes

But there’s no way off the hamster wheel on this rat race

I’d never go, I just want to be invited, oh, got to give up

Get the feeling, get the feeling, don’t fight it, fight it

Sending my love from the other side of the apocalypse

And I just about snapped, don’t look back

Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand

Love from the other side of the apocalypse

And I just about snapped, don’t look back

Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand

I saw you in a bright clear field, hurricane heat in my head

The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end, good in the end

Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: “Give up what you love

Give up what you love before it does you in…”

Sending my love from the other side of the apocalypse

And I just about snapped, don’t look back

Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand

Love from the other side of the apocalypse

And I just about snapped, don’t look back

Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand

Sending my love

Sending my love