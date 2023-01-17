Progressive commercial: Reginald VelJohnson is TV Dad

The list of characters introduced by Progressive insurance just got a new addition: it’s TV Dad, the protagonist of a new fictional SitCom that started in 2023. The intro is already available as the first chapter of a series of commercials that will create a story, as it already happened for Dr. Rick. But who’s Reginald VelJohnson, and where have we already seen him? Let’s delve into this commercial.

You can watch the TV Dad SitCom intro in the Progressive commercial here on Youtube.

Who’s Reginald VelJohnson, the TV Dad in the 2023 Progressive commercial?

The protagonist in the TV Dad SitCom presented in 2023 in the Progressive Insurance commercial is the American actor Reginald VelJohnson. He’s an actor who’s been active since 1979, playing in many famous movies and TV shows, which is why his face is so recognizable. His most famous role is Dad Carl in the legendary SitCom Family Matters, which ran from 1989 to 1998. You will surely recognize his face in the video below.

Family Matters - Carl Goes Off on Eddie About Drinking Watch this video on YouTube.

Reginald VelJohnson was also Sgt. Al Powell in Die Hard and Die Hard 2 (look at him here) and played some minor roles in 1984’s movie Ghostbusters, 1986’s Crocodile Dundee, and 1989’s Turner & Hooch.

As the famous face of “the dad” in Family Matters, Reginald VelJohnson is the perfect actor for a fictional SitCom named “TV Dad.” As the intro in the progressive commercial says:

He’s kind, and he’s funny, and he’s also mustacheiod

He solves all your problems by the end of every episode

TV Dad

Everyone loves TV dad

There is no doubt that TV Dad Reginald VelJohnson will have reliable suggestions about the best insurance for your needs in the future: a clever initiative from an expert in TV commercials like Progressive insurance.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave