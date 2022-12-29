JVKE, Golden Hour: the lyrics, meaning & the piano video

Golden Hour is definitely one of the most viral songs of 2022. It was released by the American songwriter JVKE, a personality who became famous between 2020 and 2021, during the pandemic lockdowns, thanks to the videos he published on TikTok. After the success of the first songs, in 2022, he released his debut album, This Is What ____ Feels Like, and Golden Hour is the song that went most viral for many reasons: the lyrics are beautiful, they have a fascinating meaning that all fans loved, and there is a video shared by JVKE where he plays the song for his childhood piano teacher, that became extremely popular on TikTok, moving everybody. In this article, we will discover everything about this song, and you’ll also have the complete lyrics at the end.

Golden Hour: the lyrics and their meaning

Golden Hour is a song about falling in love. In the lyrics, JVKE represents the situation: he’s in the car with a girl, listening to music in the night, with all the details that left a mark in his memory as the moment when the two fell in love.

The lines are full of poetry. The first verse sets the context: JVKE says they were listening to Blonde, probably referring to Frank Ocean’s 2016 album. The reference to other hip-hop artists continues with Donald Glover, known as Childish Gambino, in connection with him being childish in the song’s lines. His mother calls him, intending to ask where he is, and he has no excuses. He’s late because he’s living that special moment with the girl he loves.

It was just two lovers

Sittin’ in the car, listening to Blonde, fallin’ for each other

Pink and orange skies, feelin’ super childish, no Donald Glover

Missed call from my mother

Like, “Where you at tonight?”

Got no alibi

The musical progression points to the moment of the chorus when JVKE sings “shine”: who shines is the girl, described as a magical creature with “glitter for skin,” an image that is confirmed in the song’s official video (you find it above). The glowing skin is a metaphor for the power of love that gives you unique energy, able to enlighten the night.

I was all alone with the love of my life

She’s got glitter for skin

My radiant beam in the night

I don’t need no light to see you

Shine

It’s your golden hour

You slow down time

In your golden hour

The golden hour, therefore, is the expression that contains the whole meaning of the song: it’s the most significant time of your life. Love has entered your existence with its magic energy, and now everything looks different under the new light that shines on everything.

There is an interesting melodic aspect in Golden Hour: at some point, the piano strings you hear at the end of the song switch from the ones we learned to love from this song to the slower, saddest melody belonging to another track of the album, titled This Is What Heartbreak Feels Like (you can listen to it here). This may mean that at some point, love will fade away, and the story ends up in heartbreak. But as long as that moment lasted, it was a glimpse of pure happiness, and Golden Hour is the song that celebrates that unique moment.

The viral piano video on TikTok

Golden Hour became viral in August 2022 thanks to this TikTok video shared by JVKE. In the short video, we see the singer sitting at his piano, with his childhood piano teacher who came to visit him. He plays Golden Hour for the first time in front of her, and you can clearly see her face shocked by his old student’s talent. At the end of the video, she seems to wipe a tear from her eyes, deeply touched by the song.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of JVKE’s Golden Hour.

We were just two lovers

Feet up on the dash, drivin’ nowhere fast, burnin’ through the summer

Radio on blast, make the moment last, she got solar power

Minutes feel like hours

She knew she was the baddest

Can you even imagine fallin’ like I did?

For the love of my life

She’s got glow on her face

A glorious look in her eyes

My angel of light

I was all alone with the love of my life

She’s got glitter for skin

My radiant beam in the night

I don’t need no light to see you

Shine

It’s your golden hour

You slow down time

In your golden hour