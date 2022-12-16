Central Cee, Let Go: the song lyrics & their meaning

Let Go is a song released by the British rapper Central Cee in December 2022. The song samples the hit Let Her Go by Passenger released in 2012, changing the song’s style and meaning: if the first song was a romantic ballad that poetically described what you feel when you miss love, Central Cee’s track is more direct in trying to get what he wants after his girl left. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video for Central Cee’s Let Go below.

Let Go: the song lyrics & their meaning

Let Go is a breakup song about missing the girl who left, because you still have feelings for her. The song’s beginning already sets a different approach from Passenger’s song: Central Lee sings the song’s lines reinterpreting the original poetry and quickly switching to rap’s explicit language, as you can see in the lines below:

Only know you’ve been high when you’re feeling low

Only hate the roads when you’re missing home

Only know you love her when you let her go

You said that p**y’s mine, so why’d you let it go?

Haha, you’re such a ho

The last line even triggered the reaction of Central Cee’s girlfriend, Madeline Argy, who didn’t approve the usage of the word “ho” so often by the British rapper. The disagreement got covered on the Internet here, and it took some days before she changed her mind and gave the go for the song’s release.

In the song’s verses, the rapper describes the situation from his point of view: he’s trying to move on, he changed the sheets where he had sex with the girl, but he cannot forget her, and her smee is still around.

I changed my bedsheets, but I still smell your flesh

I don’t know how we got in this mess

I rarely get this in-depth

This girl make me question love

This girl make me feel like less of a man ’cause I’m feelin’ depressed and stuff

Central Cee recalls the incredible chemistry he had with this girl and tries to come up with any solution to come back together.

Tell me what you need, I’ll provide everythin’

Baby, you don’t know what you’re missin’

Our chemistry f**ked like quantum physics, physics

Feelin’ your energy, feelin’ your spirit

If this is the end, I need one more visit

In his full rap style, he admits he tried to move on by dating other girls, but that didn’t help him forget her. He always thing about her, even while being with other girls, and he wonders if it’s the same for her.

I know there’s plenty of fish in the sea, but I f**ked those girls, got you in my mind

When you f**ked those guys, did you wish they were me?

Missing someone is a bit like having an addiction: you would do anything to have again a bit of what you miss. In this case, the British rapper comes up with an unconventional idea: if he cannot convince her with words to come back, he will try to convince her with his money, “buying” his love. An extreme solution that feels like using all resources he has to get what he wants, like an obsession.

Typed in your bank details and sent you a bag, I’m rich like, b* *h, unblock me

Make it quick, can you do that promptly?

If you won’t give me your love for free, I’ll buy it, just tell me how much it’ll cost me

Your new man ain’t got nothin’ on me

F**k your annual wage, I can make that monthly

This way, the song becomes the tale of a love obsession for a girl who left, and that is the meaning you can get from Let Go lyrics: I miss you, I miss your body, I miss your smell, and I want you back; I’m ready to do everything to have you back because what we had was unique and precious. I’m even willing to use my money in a desperate attempt to have you back, because you are now my obsession. The contrast between the poetry of the original song and the straightforward language of Central Cee’s version makes it a perfect, modern rap song about processing a breakup.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Central Cee’s Let Go:

Well, you only need the light when it’s burning low

Only miss the sun when it starts to snow (Nastylgia)

Only know you love her when you let her go

Alright

Only know you’ve been high when you’re feeling low

Only hate the roads when you’re missing home

Only know you love her when you let her go

You said that p**y’s mine, so why’d you let it go?

Haha, you’re such a ho

I loved you until you try to get in my head

And that’s why I lost respect

You’re doin’ the most to get my attention, baby, I’m not impressed, uh

I changed my bedsheets, but I still smell your flesh

I don’t know how we got in this mess

I rarely get this in-depth

This girl make me question love

This girl make me feel like less of a man ’cause I’m feelin’ depressed and stuff

Can’t believe I was willing to drop everyone and invest in us

The last time that we f**ked was f**ked, the way you got up, got dressed and cut

Look, I thought that we could’ve been

Maybe, I was too optimistic

Tell me what you need, I’ll provide everythin’

Baby, you don’t know what you’re missin’

Our chemistry f**ked like quantum physics, physics

Feelin’ your energy, feelin’ your spirit

If this is the end, I need one more visit

They’re showin’ me love, but I still feel empty

I need somethin’ a lot more fulfillin’, uh

Move out of London town then move to a rural village

You made me delete that pic off my phone

But I close my eyes, still see that image

Won’t chase if my heart ain’t in it, it’s finished

Too far gone, can’t fix it, b* *h, this damage is done

Well, you only need the light when it’s burning low

Only miss the sun when it starts to snow

Only know you love her when you let her go

Alright

Only know you’ve been high when you’re feeling low

Only hate the roads when you’re missing home

Only know you love her when you let her go

You said that p**y’s mine, so why’d you let it go?

Haha, you’re such a ho

I called four times on a private caller, I feel like a creep, uh

I know there’s plenty of fish in the sea, but I f**ked those girls, got you in my mind

When you f**ked those guys, did you wish they were me?

Turn ’em around and I put them in doggy, I don’t even f**k them in missionary

There’s no intimacy and additionally, it’s obligatory when I f**ked that opp thot

I don’t even take my socks off

And I don’t even know why I did it, as soon as I’m finished, I’m gettin’ them dropped off

And what makes it worse, I know that she’s tellin’ her friends that I chopped her

I don’t know what you’re doin’ when we’re not together, it’s drivin’ me mad ’cause I can’t even stop ya

Typed in your bank details and sent you a bag, I’m rich like, b* *h, unblock me

Make it quick, can you do that promptly?

If you won’t give me your love for free, I’ll buy it, just tell me how much it’ll cost me

Your new man ain’t got nothin’ on me

F**k your annual wage, I can make that monthly, huh, alright

Well, you only need the light when it’s burning low

Only miss the sun when it starts to snow

Only know you love her when you let her go

Alright

Only know you’ve been high when you’re feeling low

Only hate the roads when you’re missing home

Only know you love her when you let her go

You said that p**y’s mine, so why’d you let it go?

Haha, you’re such a ho