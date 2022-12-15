Juice WRLD, Face 2 Face: the song lyrics & meaning

Face 2 Face is a song released by the rapper Juice WRLD in December 2022. It follows In My Head and represents another song where the artist reasons about his inner demons and his life. The song has been popular since it first appeared on the Internet, and fans wanted to know more about the hidden message. In this article, we will analyze the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video of the song below.

Face 2 Face: the lyrics and their meaning

Face 2 Face is a song about the demons we all have inside, coming to visit us at night when we close our eyes and try to sleep. In the lyrics, Juice WRLD describes the overwhelming feeling when you need to face your own life again and again. The official video also mentions sleep paralysis as one of the awful experiences you can have when life worries you.

The song’s chorus vividly describes the rapper’s battle with his demons. As in In My Head, we don’t know precisely the issues Juice WRLD has in life, but we know that he tends to isolate himself in his head, and that creates the detachment from reality he mentions in the lines below:

Every time I go to fall asleep

These demons haunting me

Face my fears, face to face as we meet

Evil is grabbing me

Losing my gravity

My mind’s a bloody scene

Detached from reality

Face 2 Face lyrics also refer to the rapper’s success in music, which doesn’t help improve things. This time he uses the metaphor of the Midas touch, referring to the ancient King Midas who, in Greek mythology, asked to turn everything he touches into gold and then discovers that he can no longer eat, drink or hug his children. Similarly, Juice WRLD’s success proves his ability to turn his talent into gold, but it feels like selling the soul to the devil, having nothing good in return.

If I knew all along the Midas touch

Would expose all my wrongs, turn ’em to gold

The ship gon’ sink, can’t sail no more

I lost my receipt when I sold my soul

No matter where I go, the devil always know

To bring me down, in my dreams, he prowls

The rapper is in trouble, his life is crumbling into pieces, and no money can fix that. The demons inside himself come to visit him every night, and it became his daily battle. After all, this is the real meaning of the lyrics inside Face 2 Face: I’m in a helpless fight against evil, and no matter how much money I can make, when I close my eyes at night, there is no escape. Juice WRLD’s ability to describe life struggles is always fascinating, and that’s what makes him look different from all other rappers in his fans’ eyes.

The complete lyrics

