Remembering Kirstie Alley in the Jenny Craig commercial

The news has caught everybody by surprise: Kirstie Alley died on December 5, 2022, at the age of 71. We remember her for movies like Look Who’s Talking (1989), Village of the Damned (1995), and her roles in popular sitcoms like Cheers and Veronica’s Closet. But not only: besides her career as an actress, people now remember her also as a spokesperson for Jenny Craig, the famous American weight loss company. The story is quite known, and we will recap it in this article, rediscovering the commercial she made before and after starting the program.

Kirstie Alley, the Jenny Craig commercial and the weight loss program

Kirstie Alley followed the Jenny Craig weight loss program from 2004 to 2007. She actually felt pretty ok in terms of self-confidence, but she realized that working on TV required a slimmer figure (she defined herself as “chubby” in one of the Jenny Craig commercials). She also decided to become Jenny Craig’s spokesperson to increase her commitment to this goal. The commercial below, from 2005, represents the initial phase of the weight loss program followed by Kirstie Alley.

Jenny Craig Commercial featuring Kirstie Alley (2005) Watch this video on YouTube.

In 2006 she also made this funny commercial, using irony about how the diet was going. The program was very successful for her, as she lost 75 lbs in those years. This commercial became famous when she celebrated the goal reached, and you can see how slim she got in a couple of years.

She managed to remain slim for some years; then, in 2014, she decided to repeat the program with the goal of losing 30 lbs. And she did better than expected: as you can see in this commercial she made in 2016, she managed to reach 50 lbs of weight loss.

All fans agree that Kirstie Alley was a beautiful, elegant woman in every moment of her life, independently of her weight. Still, after her death, many people wanted to watch her again during her passionate path as a commercial spokesperson for Jenny Craig.

