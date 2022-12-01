Arcangel, Bad Bunny, La Jumpa: English lyrics & meaning

La Jumpa is a song released by the rappers Arcangel and Bad Bunny on November 30, 2022. Fans welcomed it as a surprise, and obviously, since it’s an important collaboration between two prominent personalities of the Spanish-speaking rap scene, everybody was curious to know more about the lyrics and their meaning. In this article, we will analyze the song’s message starting from the English translation, and you’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end.

You can find the official visualizer video of La Jumpa below.

La Jumpa: the English lyrics and the meaning

La Jumpa is a naughty song about two rappers having sex with two girls. The lyrics are pretty explicit and full of double meanings, sometimes hard to get after the English translation, but the general message is that Arcangel and Bad Bunny are two legends in the rap scene, and they want to make it clear with these girls. “La jumpa” is one of the many double meanings in the song: “jumpear” means “charge the battery” in Puerto Rican slang; Bad Bunny uses this expression in one of his lines when he says, “Baby, you want me to break her, heh, Luka, stepback, I recharge her” (from the Spanish “Tu baby quiere que la rompa, je, Luka, step back, la jumpa”).

The first part of the lyrics in La Jumpa is hosted by Arcangel, who describes the girl as someone who doesn’t like reggaeton but likes the feeling it gives her. Then he describes his lifestyle and wealth, mentioning the mansion where he lives and how big it is. That represents how he brags about what he is to seduce her and convince her to have sex. His part ends with the funny metaphor of him “arriving and letting snow falls on her milk factory,” after it gets clear that she’s naked on the upper part of her body (“From the neck up it’s very cold “).

She doesn’t like reggaeton

But she loves the feeling it gives her

I live in a mansion and I don’t even know the address

Damn, my house is a hotel and the view looks amazing (Beautiful)

In it I can land a plane, I only need the runway

And if I give you a signal, I’m giving it to you

And you go inside, but inside the van

From the neck up it’s very cold (Oops)

I arrive and snow falls on the milk factory

Going forward in La Jumpa lyrics, the second verse, where Bad Bunny raps, has a similar approach: the Puerto Rican rapper explains how famous he is, the fact that everybody listens to his music, every category of society, from everywhere. He compares himself to an important baseball player (“I’m a pitcher… no hitter”), and he admits that he doesn’t want kids, using another funny double meaning about babysitters who “gets much more than anyone else” (he’s not talking only about money, obviously).

The grandparents and his little grandson listen to me

Shooters and students, doctors and gangsters

Naturals and with implants, adults and infants

In Barcelona and Alicante, in Santurce and Almirante

I am a pitcher, I am a pitcher, hey

And this is another game that I’m going no hitter (Huh!)

I’m busy making money

So I don’t have time to take care of my sons

That no one gets more than the babysitter

In the chorus, we see both rappers in a hot situation with two girls, describing (sometimes with lots of details) how they had sex with them while they proudly state that those girls today were with two legends.

And I already gave it to both of them, she repeated

Wow, how delicious she blew me, in the other’s mouth she threw it

Hello, haha, my name is Benito, a pleasure, a pleasure

Today you messed with a legend that will never be born again

And I already saw her, I went with two, she looked at me

She stuck to the VIP, of course she did, of course she came in

Hello, my name is Austin, a pleasure, a pleasure

You are listening to a legend that will not be born again, no

That’s, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside La Jumpa: we are rich, famous, two legends in the rap scenes, and it’s normal that all girls want to go with us. Describing the interaction Arcangel and Bad Bunny had with those two girls, they made another song that brags about their lifestyle and the easy way they meet girls.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The English lyrics

Below you can find the English translation of the lyrics in La Jumpa.

(Arcangel)

She doesn’t like reggaeton

But she loves the feeling it gives her

It wasn’t my intention

Maintain all attention on me

I live in a mansion and I don’t even know the address

He is a bastard, very bastard

Daddy Arca, give me your blessing

Damn, my house is a hotel and the view looks amazing (Beautiful)

In it I can land a plane, I only need the runway

It is impossible for this combination to fail, like a perfect mixed salad

Palomo, don’t insist, when talking about greatness you are not on the list

No neverland

I break them in pieces like Legoland (Yap, yah)

And if I give you a signal, I’m giving it to you

And you go inside, but inside the van

From the neck up it’s very cold (Oops)

I arrive and snow falls on the milk factory

Leaving these brats without a gift

Santa Claus mixed with the essence of the Grinch

(Arcangel & Bad Bunny)

And I saw her, I went with two, she looked at me

She stuck to the VIP, of course she did, of course she came in

Hello, my name is Archangel, a pleasure, a pleasure

Today you go’ with a legend that will not be born again, no

And I already saw her, I went with two, she looked at me

She stuck to the VIP, of course she did, of course she came in

Hello, haha, my name is Bad Bunny, a pleasure, a pleasure

Take advantage of me today, nothing forces you to see me again

(Bad Bunny)

Baby, you want me to break her, heh, Luka, step back, I recharge her

You are crazy for selling your soul, but not even the devil will buy it from you

I don’t have a friend, ask your friends

Everyone already knows, that’s why Bad Bunny doesn’t even snore

The grandparents and his little grandson listen to me

Shooters and students, doctors and gangsters

Naturals and with implants, adults and infants

In Barcelona and Alicante, in Santurce and Almirante

Crossing the street with the Beatles’

Damian Lillard and another buzzer beater (Prr)

Whoever wants to, throws me away

Another thing is that I look

I am a pitcher, I am a pitcher, hey

And this is another game that I’m going no hitter (Huh!)

I come from PR [Puerto Rico], land of Clemente

I don’t give a f**k about the haters

The haters don’t come out, I never see them on the street, for me they live on Twitter

I’m busy making money

So I don’t have time to take care of my sons

That no one gets more than the babysitter

Daddy, let’s go now, I want to f**k

Okay, okay, give me a break, mommy

I spit your mouth, I pull your hair

I give you the c**k and the finger

In the private jet, a f**k in the sky

Today I want a w**re, a model, hey (Oh, oh)

Ah, mommy, deforest me, I don’t mind, heh

That later I’m going to break you with my nectar

(Bad Bunny & Arcangel)

And I already gave it to both of them, she repeated

Wow, how delicious she blew me, in the other’s mouth she threw it

Hello, haha, my name is Benito, a pleasure, a pleasure

Today you messed with a legend that will never be born again

And I already saw her, I went with two, she looked at me

She stuck to the VIP, of course she did, of course she came in

Hello, my name is Austin, a pleasure, a pleasure

You are listening to a legend that will not be born again, no