Lainey Wilson, Heart Like A Truck: lyrics & meaning

Lainey Wilson is one of the most popular country singers of recent times. We already had her on our pages for the song she made with Hardy, Wait in the Truck, and her popularity went so high that she even entered the cast of Yellowstone Season 5 as Abby. People now expect to find new songs written by her in the TV show after her tracks Workin’ Overtime, Rolling Stone, and Small Town, Girl were featured in the show’s episodes. Heart Like A Truck is a song she released in May 2022, one of her most successful singles so far, and fans would be happy to hear it in the new season of Yellowstone. While waiting for it, today we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Heart Like A Truck: the lyrics and their meaning

Heart Like A Truck is a song about Lainey Wilson’s passion for driving and moving continuously from one place to another. In the lyrics, she exposes this nature of her, as a girl who “never stays in one place too long”: the road calls her, and she cannot resist its attraction. She admits she has a heart like a truck, meaning that her passion for the road is bigger than her need for love.

The song’s beginning explicitly clarifies how she’s attracted by the road and by the adrenaline that moving and driving give her:

I never stay in one place too long

The dirt road singin’ me a siren’s song

Like a siren, the road always tempts her, pushing her to move again and again. Like a truck loves the road it drives through, her heart is attracted by the sensation of constantly moving from one place to another. And that’s what the chorus says:

I got a heart like a truck

It’s been drug through the mud

Runs on dreams and gasoline

And that old highway holds the key

In those lines, the singer reflects on her need for love, which is also part of what she feels in her heart. But she’s aware that love requires stability, staying close to the person you want to build a relationship with, and her passion for moving is more significant. From this point of view, she accepts that there is no proper space for love in her life.

A little bit of love is all that it’s needin’

But it’s good as it is tough

I got a heart like a truck

In the second verse, she talks to a boy and warns him: if he wants to stay close to her, he must prepare for an adventure with the “Pedal down state of mind.” That’s how she is, and she cannot change her nature.

If you’re a ready for a ride

Pedal down state of mind

Boy, I tell you what

You better buckle up

In Heart Like A Truck lyrics, Lainey Wilson sings about her passion for the road and admits that that’s the most potent force that drives her life. That’s, after all, the meaning of the song: my heart is irresistibly attracted by driving the roads of my country, always looking for new places. I know that love is supposed to lead my actions, but right now, I only need to be constantly moving.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Heart Like A Truck.

I never stay in one place too long

The dirt road singin’ me a siren’s song

I gotta find a field, I need to spin my wheels

I gotta hankerin’ for four wide tires

And I can’t help it, it’s the way I’m wired

Boy, you get too close, boy, you need to know

I got a heart like a truck

It’s been drug through the mud

Runs on dreams and gasoline

And that old highway holds the key

It’s got a lead foot down when it’s leavin’

Lord knows it’s taken a hell of a beatin’

A little bit of love is all that it’s needin’

But it’s good as it is tough

I got a heart like a truck

There ain’t no brakin’ when I throw it in drive

Don’t always keep it in-between the lines

If you’re a ready for a ride

Pedal down state of mind

Boy, I tell you what

You better buckle up

I got a heart like a truck

It’s been drug through the mud

Runs on dreams and gasoline

And that old highway holds the key

It’s got a lead foot down when it’s leavin’

Lord knows it’s taken a hell of a beatin’

A little bit of love is all that it’s needin’

But it’s good as it is tough

I got a heart like a truck

Go on and see if you can knock off the dust, yeah

Shine it up, rev it up, and let it run, yeah

It gets a high ridin’ off into the sun, yeah

I got a heart like a truck

It’s been drug through the mud

Runs on dreams and gasoline

And that old highway holds the key

It’s got a lead foot down when it’s leavin’

Lord knows it’s taken a hell of a beatin’

A little bit of love is all that it’s needin’

But it’s good as it is tough

I got a heart like a truck

Go on and see if you can knock off the dust, yeah

Shine it up, rev it up, and let it run, yeah

It gets a high ridin’ off into the sun, yeah

It gets a high ridin’ off into the sun