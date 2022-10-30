From Scratch cast: Giacomo Gianniotti aka Giancarlo

From Scratch is a romantic TV series released on Netflix in October 2022. Fans have appreciated the show for its emotional plot and the locations in Italy where the shooting took place, especially Sicily (the story is inspired by 2019’s book From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home by Tembi Locke). One of the characters that triggered viewers’ curiosity is Giancarlo Caldesi, who’s not exactly one of the leading roles in the series. Still, a face we already saw somewhere else: the actor is Giacomo Gianniotti, and today we’ll discover more about him.

You can watch the official trailer of Netflix’s From Scratch here on Youtube.

Giancarlo from Netflix series From Scratch: who’s the actor Giacomo Gianniotti?

Giacomo Giannotti is a Canadian actor born in Italy in 1989; he’s 33 at the moment of the release of From Scratch. The most important role he played before, and probably the reason why we remembered his face, is in Grey’s Anatomy, where he played Dr. Andrew DeLuca, starting in 2015. Below you can find one of the key scenes of his character in the series.

DeLuca Has a Breakdown - Grey's Anatomy Watch this video on YouTube

Giacomo Giannotti started playing as an actor when he was 21, in a minor role for an Italian TV show. He played Lord Julien in 2013’s TV show Reign (you’ll remember him with this video) and Leslie Garland in Murdoch Mysteries (here is a video made by fans around his character). And as an interesting curiosity, he also voiced Clint Barton/Hawkeye in 2020’s videogame Marvel’s Avengers.

As an actor originally born in Italy, Giacomo Giannotti represents an excellent choice for the character of Giancarlo inside Netflix’s From Scratch. You can discover the complete list of his appearances in TV shows and movies on his Wikipedia page.

