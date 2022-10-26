“Phillies song” Dancing On My Own: the story & lyrics

Dancing On My Own is a song that became viral in October 2022, adopted as the playoff anthem by the Philadelphia baseball team Phillies. It’s a specific version of an old pop hit, and that version succeeded in going into heavy rotation again in 2022, entering the hot tune playlists in the United States. Not everybody knows the story, the lyrics, and the song’s meaning: in this article, we will discover more about it.

Wedding Reception Entrance Dance So... Please enable JavaScript Wedding Reception Entrance Dance Songs

Here on Youtube, you can find the promotional video made by the MLB official channel about the Phillies and their way to the World Series.

Dancing On My Own, the 2022 Phillies’ anthem: the story, the lyrics, and the meaning

The song that became the 2022 Phillies’ theme song for the World Series is Dancing On My Own, the remix version made by Tiësto on the 2016 cover by Colum Scott. You can find it in full streaming below.

Calum Scott - Dancing On My Own (Official Video - Tiësto Remix) Watch this video on YouTube

Dancing On My Own is originally a pop hit released in 2010 by the Swedish singer Robyn (you can find the original song here). In 2016, the British singer Calum Scott interpreted a cover of the song, inheriting its message from a male point of view, and it gained success in the UK (here Calum Scott’s cover). The remix that became the Phillies’ song in 2022 was written by the famous Dutch DJ Tiësto, an authority on electronic dance music since the 80s.

Dancing On My Own is a song about processing a breakup. In the song’s original lyrics, the female singer Robyn said she wanted to see with her eyes the guy she loved while he danced with his new girl. Calum Scott adjusted the situation from his point of view as a gay man who watched the guy he loved dancing with a girl. The song’s chorus, in Calum Scott’s version, became this:

I’m in the corner, watching you kiss her, oh oh oh

And I’m right over here, why can’t you see me? Oh oh oh

And I’m giving it my all

But I’m not the guy you’re taking home, oooh

I keep dancing on my own

Why is Dancing On My Own the 2022 Phillies song?

The story of how Dancing On My Own became popular in the Phillies’ lockers starts in 2020: in the middle of the UK pandemic lockdown, Robyn shared this viral video singing her song on a selfie stick, expressing the feelings of being forced at home by the restrictions. Probably driven by that occasion, the year after the Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki developed an obsession for the Tiësto remix of Calum Scott’s cover, and the team started singing it regularly. Even Robyn was happy to share the video of the Red Sox singing that song on Twitter in 2021.

In 2022, the outfielder Kyle Schwarber moved from Red Sox to the Phillies, and obviously brought with him the passion for this song. After this long journey, Dancing On My Own became the anthem that accompanies the Philadelphia Phillies team to the World Series.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave