Popular Casinos to Play Slots At In The United States

Online casino play is legal in seven states in the United States: New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Delaware. Within those states are numerous online casinos that you can play at.

Here, we’ll touch on the five top online casinos to play slots at in the United States, including DraftKings, BetMGM, FanDuel, BetRivers, and Golden Nugget.

DraftKings Casino

Available In: NJ, PA, WV, MI, CT

Welcome Bonus: Receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,000.

DraftKings Casino offers players hundreds of slot games, including many DraftKings-branded games like American Treasures, Digits, Coin Connect, Loki’s Luck, and more. There are a plethora of developers that have made this library possible, including IGT, NetEnt, and much, much more. In all, there are 61 exclusive games. All slots have a demo mode, so you can test them out and see if you like the themes before committing to play for real money. Each game has an “i” icon, which provides additional information such as minimum and maximum bets.

BetMGM Casino

Available In: NJ, PA, WV, MI

Welcome Bonus: 100% Deposit Bonus Up to $1,000 + $25 in FREEPLAY

Playing slots at BetMGM in October is always one of the more fun times, as there’s a collection of “Spooky Slots.” Here, there are 22 titles, including favorites like Devil’s Number, Wolf Run, Voodoo Temple, Blood Suckers, and more. On the slots page, they’re sorted by the developer, which includes DGC, Light & Wonder, Inspired, High5, Everi, and more. There are close to 1,000 titles here, with endless options.

FanDuel Casino

Available In: NJ, PA, WV, MI

Welcome Bonus: Receive back net losses on the first 24 hours up to $1,000 + 50 bonus spins.

At FanDuel, you can find hundreds of titles to play, including television-branded ones like the hit TV show, Peaky Blinders. Unfortunately, demo mode isn’t available, but the information section here is incredible for new players. You’ll find information about the features of each game, the symbols, and the maximum payout amount.

BetRivers Casino

Available In: NJ, PA, WV, MI

Welcome Bonus: 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250.

Like BetMGM, BetRivers also offers a menu to sort games by developer. Here, you’ll find many of the same ones at the other top sites, including AGS, DGC, Everi, High5, IGT, Konami, and more. The games are sorted in rows of six, and the list feels almost endless, with hundreds of options. You can also take part in the rewards program, which has 11 tiers to rank up with and offers numerous perks and benefits, including bonus cash.

Golden Nugget Casino

Available In: NJ, PA, WV, MI

Welcome Offer: $1,000 Deposit Bonus + 200 Bonus Spins on 88 Fortunes Megaways

No online casino in the country has more slot options than Golden Nugget, from what we’ve found. Here, there are 1,438 slots to choose from. These games come with demo mode, and each game has a star rating as voted on by fellow players so you can see which ones are better than others. There are numerous sorting methods, including game studio, game type, theme, and more.

Content by Richard Janvrin