An action movie involving the Colombia cartel, a kidnapped brother, a team of boxers, car chases, guns, and Mike Tyson: Medellin is a 2023 French production directed by Franck Gastambide, with everything needed to win action movie fans. Including a cast that works perfectly in every role: the female presence is Marissa/Cynthia, an undercover cop who brings action and sex appeal. The actress playing her is Essined Aponte: let’s discover her other movies and TV shows.

Medellin (2023) movie cast: Essined Aponte is Marissa

The actress playing Parissa in the 2023 movie Medellin is the Puerto Rican actress Essined Aponte. Essined was born on April 9, 1991, in Puerto Rico: when Medellin was released on Amazon Prime, she was 32.

Her story is a cool one: initially, Essined Aponte wanted to focus on her education (she studied Interior Design at the University of Puerto Rico), but her beauty didn’t go unnoticed. She started working as a model in those years. Her mother also pushed her to participate in beauty contests: in 2013, she arrived ninth in the American reality TV Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Her performance in that reality show attracted the right people’s attention: Essined started receiving one proposal after another and decided to fly to Mexico, where she began with her first roles in TV series like La Rosa de Guadalupe and Cosita Linda.

Since that moment, Essined’s career has been growing continuously. In 2018, she played in the Netflix series Nicky Jam: El Ganador, and in 2020, she obtained a protagonist role in the Colombian TV series La Reina de Indias y el Conquistador, distributed in Latin America on Netflix. You will recognize her in the official trailer below.

Medellin is a new milestone in an ascending career that won’t stop any time soon. We will probably see her again soon in new movies and TV shows; meanwhile, you can follow her on Instagram.

