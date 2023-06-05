After months of waiting, The Idol landed on HBO on June 2023, allowing viewers to finally enjoy the provocation and beauty of Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd on screen. The protagonist is Jocelyn, a famous pop star with a nervous breakdown that will bring her into Tedros’ arms. The soundtrack has a significant role in the TV series: we already talked about the trailer song and Popular, the track The Weeknd released with Playboi Carti and Madonna. Another song takes a relevant space in the plot: the single released by Jocelyn in those days. Let’s discover more about the song World Class Sinner, who sings it in the show, its lyrics and meaning.

You can watch the official trailer for HBO’s The Idol here on Youtube.

The Idol: what’s the song Jocelyn releases in the series?

Jocelyn is the famous pop star protagonist of the HBO series The Idol. She’s depicted as a worldwide renowned artist, often compared to Britney Spears or Donna Summer. In the days when the plot evolves, she’s releasing a new single, and we see her singing it and dancing over the choreography for the official video.

The single Jocelyn is releasing in The Idol is called World Class Sinner. It’s a song written on purpose for the HBO series, and the actress Lily-Rose Depp is the one who actually sings the song.

The song will probably be part of The Idol official soundtrack, set for release on June 6, 2023. At the moment of the series’ debut on HBO, the song is still not available for streaming, but some of the lyrics are already known. You can find part of them below:

Baby, it’s hard to see

When you’re lookin’ at me

But I do what I want

Don’t give a f–k at all

Lookin’ for something sweet

When it comes time to eat

You better start to run when I call

‘Cause I know that you don’t really know how to handle it

So get down on your knees and get ready to become my b- -h

I’m just a freak, yeah

You know I want it bad

And we can meet, yeah

But I don’t need to know your name

You can pull my hair

Touch me anywhere

Ball and chain

I’m just a freak, yeah

So show me why you came

Baby, ain’t nothing free

Specially not with me

Better have a bank account

If you wanna see what I’m about

I’m a good girl gone bad

Get in the car, drive fast

World Class Sinner represents the most provocative song the pop star Jocelyn has ever released. In the lyrics, she exposes her most materialistic side, admitting she’s ready for wild passion and attracted by money. The singer in the series doesn’t feel entirely at ease with those lyrics: Joss says she feels “embarrassed” by its message. Nevertheless, everybody around her is sure the single works perfectly for the pop industry and represents something different than anything she ever wrote.

The single will be released during the episode of The Idol Season 1: you have the chance to see by yourself if it will be a success or a flop.

