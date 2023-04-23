The Marked Heart cast: Ana Lucía Domínguez is Camila

Among the most popular international releases of April 2023 on Netflix, you probably didn’t miss The Marked Heart: a Colombian series that already gained vast success in the Spanish-speaking markets and landed later in the rest of the world. The plot mixes thriller, crime, and drama, and the cast is full of Latin-American actors. The protagonist is Camila, interpreted by Ana Lucía Domínguez: let’s discover more about her.

The Marked Heart, the cast: Ana Lucía Domínguez is Camila

The actress playing Camila in the Netflix series The Marked Heart is the Colombian actress Ana Lucía Domínguez. Ana Lucía was born on December 2, 1983, in Bogotá, Colombia: when The Marked Heart was released in the English-speaking Netflix countries, she was 39.

Ana Lucía Domínguez began her career as a model and later transitioned to acting. According to her bio on WIkipedia, she wanted to become an actress already in her childhood, inspired by the popular Colombian telenovela Café, con aroma de mujer. She started playing in commercials already when she was 9, and the year later, in 1993, she appeared in a TV series for the very first time: it was a minor role for the show De Pies a Cabeza.

Since then, she has played in numerous other TV shows, gaining recognition in the Colombian audience. In 2000 she received two nominations as Best Actress for her role in the series El Fiscal. Some years later, in 2203, she won the Best Foreign Actress Award at the Mara de Oro Awards for her roles in Pasión de Gavilanes (Hidden Passion). This was the performance that gave her international visibility. In the late 90s, she was also popular as a TV presenter of the Colombian show Los Angeles de la Mega.

Today, Ana Lucía Domínguez is a well-recognized actress in the world of Latin-American TV series. 2023 is probably the year when many viewers of the English-speaking marked discovered her as a member of the cast of The Marked Heart. We will keep monitoring her future roles from now on. Meanwhile, you can follow her complete career on Wikipedia and IMDb.

