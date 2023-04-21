Agust D, Haegeum: the English lyrics & the meaning

Haegeum is the second song released in 2023 by the BTS member Suga under the moniker Agust D. As it always happens with the music around the BTS band, the track went immediately viral, and everybody in the world wanted to know more about the lyrics in English, and what’s the meaning of Haegeum. Let’s discover everything in this article.

You can watch the official video for Haegeum below.

Haegeum: the English lyrics & the meaning

Haegeum is a song about unlocking our new potentialities, freeing something previously forbidden. The word “Haegeum” triggered a lot of curiosity after the track was released, and it has a double meaning. On one side, it’s a traditional Korean string instrument that has a very peculiar sound (you can watch it on a live performance in this video), but this is not the authentic meaning Agust D/Suga intended originally.

As identified by Genius, the artist explained the meaning of the song title in this video interview with the South-Korean singer IU, starting from minute 32:40. “Haegeum” means “allowing/unlocking something that was forbidden.” Here is how he explained it in the interview:

The word “Haegeum” came to me when I was young. I played rhythm games, I loved rhythm action games. When beating a certain stage, you’d unlock a forbidden song, then you could play a new rhythm. It was a “freedom from the forbidden.” Why don’t I try and break free from those things?

This is explicitly confirmed by the English translation of the lyrics in Haegeum:

This song’s simply about freeing what’s forbidden

But you must remember to differentiate freedom from self-indulgence

This song’s a haegeum

Get on board now

This lively rhythm

A new kind of haegeum

It’s not a secret that the solo projects run by the BTS members since 2022 represent a way to “break free” from the limits their career had until now. Another BTS member, Jimin, released Set Me Free Pt. 2 in March 2023, expressing exactly the same concept. Indeed, the song title refers to the track made by Suga on his 2020 mixtape D-2.

A double meaning that tells us a lot about Suga/Agust D’s sensation in 2023. His solo album D-Day is set for release on April 21, 2023, so fans can discover more content in the other songs.

The complete English lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Haegeum translated into English.

This song’s a haegeum, yeah

Get on board now, yeah

This lively rhythm

Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum

This song’s a haegeum, yeah

Get on board now, yeah

This lively rhythm

Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum

This song’s a haegeum, yeah

Get on board now, yeah

This lively rhythm

Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum, yeah

Interpretation is free for all

Out with the nonsense

Freedom of expression

Could be reason for somebody’s death

Could you still consider that freedom?

If your convictions are reflected in your judgment and speculations

And you believe that your freedom is on the same level as others

Then don’t hesitate, just get on board

Liberation from all that’s forbidden

For all those living in these unfortunate times

Who don’t even understand their own tastes

This song’s simply about freeing what’s forbidden

But you must remember to differentiate freedom from self-indulgence

This song’s a haegeum

Get on board now

This lively rhythm

A new kind of haegeum

This song’s a haegeum, yeah

Get on board now, yeah

This lively rhythm

Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum

This song’s a haegeum, yeah

Get on board now, yeah

This lively rhythm

Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum

Endless influx of information prohibits freedom of imagination, and seeks conformity of thought

All these painful noises blind you, and

Now it even infringes on freedom of thought

All the controversy incessantly

Triggers confusion in judgment uh

Really, what is it exactly that’s been restricting us?

Maybe we do it to ourselves

Slaves to capitalism, slaves to money

Slaves to hatred and prejudice

Slaves to YouTube, slaves to flexin’

Selfishness and greed have gone off the rails

I close my eyes and it’s easy, it’s all so obvious

Opinions clearly split depending on what’s to gain

Everyone’s been blinded by envy and jealousy

Without realizing that they’re putting shackles on each other

Don’t get swept away by this tsunami of info

‘Cause we all differentiate freedom from self-indulgence

This song’s a haegeum

Get on board now

This lively rhythm

A new kind of haegeum

This song’s a haegeum, yeah

Get on board now, yeah

This lively rhythm

Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum

This song’s a haegeum, yeah

Get on board now, yeah

This lively rhythm

Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum

This song’s a haegeum, yeah

Get on board now, yeah

This lively rhythm

Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum

This song’s a haegeum, yeah

Get on board now, yeah

This lively rhythm

Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum