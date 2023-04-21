Agust D, Haegeum: the English lyrics & the meaning

Haegeum is the second song released in 2023 by the BTS member Suga under the moniker Agust D. As it always happens with the music around the BTS band, the track went immediately viral, and everybody in the world wanted to know more about the lyrics in English, and what’s the meaning of Haegeum. Let’s discover everything in this article.
You can watch the official video for Haegeum below.
Haegeum: the English lyrics & the meaning
Haegeum is a song about unlocking our new potentialities, freeing something previously forbidden. The word “Haegeum” triggered a lot of curiosity after the track was released, and it has a double meaning. On one side, it’s a traditional Korean string instrument that has a very peculiar sound (you can watch it on a live performance in this video), but this is not the authentic meaning Agust D/Suga intended originally.
As identified by Genius, the artist explained the meaning of the song title in this video interview with the South-Korean singer IU, starting from minute 32:40. “Haegeum” means “allowing/unlocking something that was forbidden.” Here is how he explained it in the interview:
The word “Haegeum” came to me when I was young. I played rhythm games, I loved rhythm action games. When beating a certain stage, you’d unlock a forbidden song, then you could play a new rhythm. It was a “freedom from the forbidden.” Why don’t I try and break free from those things?
This is explicitly confirmed by the English translation of the lyrics in Haegeum:
This song’s simply about freeing what’s forbidden
But you must remember to differentiate freedom from self-indulgence
This song’s a haegeum
Get on board now
This lively rhythm
A new kind of haegeum
It’s not a secret that the solo projects run by the BTS members since 2022 represent a way to “break free” from the limits their career had until now. Another BTS member, Jimin, released Set Me Free Pt. 2 in March 2023, expressing exactly the same concept. Indeed, the song title refers to the track made by Suga on his 2020 mixtape D-2.
A double meaning that tells us a lot about Suga/Agust D’s sensation in 2023. His solo album D-Day is set for release on April 21, 2023, so fans can discover more content in the other songs.
The complete English lyrics
Below you can find the complete lyrics of Haegeum translated into English.
This song’s a haegeum, yeah
Get on board now, yeah
This lively rhythm
Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum
This song’s a haegeum, yeah
Get on board now, yeah
This lively rhythm
Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum
This song’s a haegeum, yeah
Get on board now, yeah
This lively rhythm
Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum, yeah
Interpretation is free for all
Out with the nonsense
Freedom of expression
Could be reason for somebody’s death
Could you still consider that freedom?
If your convictions are reflected in your judgment and speculations
And you believe that your freedom is on the same level as others
Then don’t hesitate, just get on board
Liberation from all that’s forbidden
For all those living in these unfortunate times
Who don’t even understand their own tastes
This song’s simply about freeing what’s forbidden
But you must remember to differentiate freedom from self-indulgence
This song’s a haegeum
Get on board now
This lively rhythm
A new kind of haegeum
This song’s a haegeum, yeah
Get on board now, yeah
This lively rhythm
Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum
This song’s a haegeum, yeah
Get on board now, yeah
This lively rhythm
Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum
Endless influx of information prohibits freedom of imagination, and seeks conformity of thought
All these painful noises blind you, and
Now it even infringes on freedom of thought
All the controversy incessantly
Triggers confusion in judgment uh
Really, what is it exactly that’s been restricting us?
Maybe we do it to ourselves
Slaves to capitalism, slaves to money
Slaves to hatred and prejudice
Slaves to YouTube, slaves to flexin’
Selfishness and greed have gone off the rails
I close my eyes and it’s easy, it’s all so obvious
Opinions clearly split depending on what’s to gain
Everyone’s been blinded by envy and jealousy
Without realizing that they’re putting shackles on each other
Don’t get swept away by this tsunami of info
‘Cause we all differentiate freedom from self-indulgence
This song’s a haegeum
Get on board now
This lively rhythm
A new kind of haegeum
This song’s a haegeum, yeah
Get on board now, yeah
This lively rhythm
Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum
This song’s a haegeum, yeah
Get on board now, yeah
This lively rhythm
Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum
This song’s a haegeum, yeah
Get on board now, yeah
This lively rhythm
Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum
This song’s a haegeum, yeah
Get on board now, yeah
This lively rhythm
Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum