Remove TikTok Watermarks with These 5 Tools [+ How to Use Them]

Are you stuck trying to figure out how to remove TikTok watermarks from your favorite videos? You’re not alone! We all know that adding a fun personal touch to whatever we share online can often mean a difference. After all, if a picture is worth a thousand words, having one without its accompanying watermark could be even more valuable for helping increase engagement.

Removing those pesky watermarks on TikTok clips or other content made with proprietary apps and software can be tricky. Still, plenty of easy-to-use tiktok logo remover is available, so you don’t have to worry about spending too much time or money doing it. In this post, we’ll show you five top tools for getting rid of those pesky TikTok creations and offer step-by-step instructions on how to use them.

Now let’s get started!

Part 1: 5 Best Tools to Remove TikTok Logo [FREE Methods Included]

TikTok logo removal is a good way to avoid copyright infringement and overly branded content and make your edits more professional. However, it can be challenging to do this without the right tools.

To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of 5 of the best tools to remove the TikTok logo from your videos. Best of all, some of these methods are completely free!

1. HitPaw Watermark Remover

HitPaw Video Watermark Remover is the perfect tool for giving your videos a professional look. With five AI-powered removal modes, you can quickly erase static or floating watermarks with just a few clicks. Plus, it’s compatible with Windows and Mac devices, so it covers you no matter what device you use to make videos.

How to remove the Tiktok logo from the video in 3 simple steps:

Step 1: Import the video you want to remove the watermark, then run the HitPaw watermark remover.

Step 2: The selection box allows you to choose the watermark you want to delete and remove the modes you want to use.

Step 3: Select one of the five watermark remover modes. The results of each mode will differ according to your needs.

Step 4: Using the “Remove and Export” button, preview the video/image watermark removal effect in real-time.

2. iMyFone

Using iMyFone to remove the Tiktok logo from videos is incredibly easy. With just a few clicks, you can have a clean, watermark-free file in no time. Additionally, iMyFone Watermark Remover offers many features, such as batch processing and editing tools.

Step 1: Select the image or video you wish to remove the watermark and click the Upload button.

Step 2: Use the selection tool to select the watermark area you wish to remove.

Step 3: You now have successfully removed the watermark from your images.

Step 4: You can export the image/video after removing the watermark successfully.

3. LunaPic

LunaPic Watermark Remover is an ideal tool for anyone looking to quickly and easily remove watermarks from images. As it is web-based, it doesn’t require installation, making it extremely convenient. All you need is an internet connection, and it’s free too! The tool supports various formats, including JPEG, PNG, and GIF.

Step 1: Visit Lunapic’s website, click the “Upload Photo” option and import the photo you want to edit.

Step 2: Below the vertical line of editing tools on the left, select “Cut Out Tool.” Choose the area of the watermark using this tool.

Step 3: Click the “Remove & Inpaint” option after selecting the whole watermark. It will remove the watermark and blend the background in.

Step 4: After removing the watermark, click “File” and select “Save Image” to export the image.

4. EasePaint Watermark Remover

The free and powerful EasePaint Watermark Remover helps users remove watermarks, logos, people, unwanted objects, date stamps, text, and emojis in easy steps.

Step 1: After downloading the EasePaint Free watermark remover, install it.

Step 2: Select the image you wish to edit after clicking Add Images Button.

Step 3: When you click Custom Selection, an Eraser icon displays on the main toolbar. Depending on its shape, you can also use Square Selection to erase the watermark.

Step 4: Select the area you need and click Start Erase. You will see a message pop-up and be able to click Open Path to find the edited photo.

Step 5: You’ve succeeded in removing the watermark from this image.

5. Remove Logo Now

Another software that can help you remove logos from videos is Remove Logo Now. Sometimes, it deletes parts of the video but not the actual logo. You can still use the program if you want to remove the logo.

Step 1: Get the software and install it on your computer.

Step 2: Select the video by clicking the “Add File(s)” button in the software.

Step 3: By selecting “Find Logo,” the software will search your video for the logo. Additionally, you can mark or select a logo manually.

Step 4: Once you click the “Start” button, your video will no longer contain the logo.

Part 2: Can We Remove TikTok Logo without Installation?

Look no further if you’re looking for an online watermark remover specifically for TikTok! Many options, such as HitPaw, MusicallyDown, Amoyshare, and ssstik.com can help you get the job done quickly and easily.

1. TikTok Online Watermark Remover

TikTok Online Watermark Remover is your all-in-one tool for getting rid of those pesky TT watermarks. Just upload the video you want to edit, and the service will do the rest. You can save your videos in HD quality with no worries, so your videos will look amazing no matter where you show them off. Plus, it’s free and easy to use so anyone can do it.

2. MusicallyDown

MusicallyDown is a great tool for anyone who wants to save TikTok videos without a watermark. Just paste the link of the video you want to download, click ‘Download,’ and you’ll be able to download it in no time. Furthermore, MusicallyDown offers the best video quality with full HD resolution and MP4 file format.

3. Amoyshare

The Amoyshare Watermark Remover is a powerful tool for removing watermarks from images and videos. You can easily remove watermarks from your images and videos with a few clicks. A user-friendly interface ensures that all watermarks are removed without damaging the original.

4. ssstik.com

With ssstik.com, you can download TikTok videos for free without a watermark (logo). In addition to saving TikTok videos to MP4, the application can extract sound from TikTok videos and convert thumbnails and subtitles.

Part 3. FAQ

1. How do I get rid of the TikTok watermark on my iPhone

There are plenty of good tiktok logo remover apps, such as HitPaw. It’s easy to use, and you can remove watermarks from photos quickly. Plus, several online platforms like MusicallyDown and Amoyshare provide watermark removal services. You must upload your photos, select the watermark area, and the platform will take care of the rest.

Final Thought

The TikTok Online Watermark Remover is a great tool for anyone who wants to quickly and easily remove watermarks from their videos. With Tiktok logo remover online, videos are free of annoying watermarks with a few clicks. Plus, it’s free to use. So no matter if you’re a beginner or an experienced user, this tool is worth checking out. It’s simple, fast, and highly effective. Don’t hesitate – give it a whirl!