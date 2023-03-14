Lana Del Rey, The Grants: the song lyrics & meaning

When Lana Del Rey shares a new song, the whole Internet knows it’s a serious thing. The new album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, is set for release on March 24, 2023, and the two tracks already shared, the title track and A&W, created a massive buzz. A few days before the album’s release, it was the turn of The Grants, the album’s opening track, and fans immediately delved into the lyrics, trying to understand their authentic meaning. It’s not easy, we know. Let’s try together. You’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end of this article.

You can listen to The Grants in full streaming below.

The Grants: the song lyrics & meaning

The Grants is a melancholic song about life and death. In its lyrics, Lana Del Rey reflects on what happens when we die: she mentions the words of a pastor, who explained to her that when we die, we bring with us our memories, and we leave everything else. Assuming it’s true, the singer lists her good memories right now, assessing what will follow her after death.

Interestingly, her life memories are all related to her family. She mentions her grandmother, her sister’s firstborn child, and her uncle Dave, who dies at the Rocky Mountains national park. And to each of these memories, she promises: I will take you with me after I die.

I’m gonna take mine of you with me

I’m gonna take mine of you with me

Like “Rocky Mountain High”

The way John Denver sings

My sister’s firstborn child

I’m gonna take that too with me

My grandmother’s last smile

I’m gonna take that too with me

It’s a beautiful life

Remember that too for me

While thinking about all this, she addresses a specific person. We don’t know who exactly, but from the lines below, there is a chance she’s talking about a man who wants to spend his life and start a family with her:

So you say there’s a chance for us?

Should I do a dance for once?

You’re a family man, but

But…

Family is something very serious for Lana Del Rey. So we can imagine that if she’s presented with the possibility of a family born out of love, she starts wondering if it isn’t too good to be true. In other lyrics inside The Grants, she mentions heaven: that’s what family represents to her. Or better, that’s what a long-lasting love and a family with the person who loves her would mean to her. Which is close to the meaning of her song Yes To Heaven.

Do you think about Heaven? Oh-oh

Do you think about me?

This could be the real meaning of the lyrics inside The Grants: family contains some of the best memories I will bring with me after I’m dead, and I’m grateful for all those already today. Therefore, don’t promise me a future family if you don’t really mean it. It’s the personal heaven of my life, and I want to believe in it when the right time comes.

The complete lyrics

One, two, ready

I’m gonna take mine with you with me

Ah, “Mine,” say it again

“Mine of you with me,” thank you

One more time

One, two, ready

I’m gonna take mine of you with me

I’m gonna take mine of you with me

I’m gonna take mine of you with me

Like “Rocky Mountain High”

The way John Denver sings

So you say there’s a chance for us?

Should I do a dance for once?

You’re a family man, but

But

Do you think about Heaven? Oh-oh

Do you think about me?

My pastor told me

“When you leave, all you take

Uh-huh, is your memories”

And I’m gonna take mine of you with me

I’m gonna take minе of you with me

So many mountains too high to climb

So many rivers, so long, but I’m

Doin’ the hard stuff, I’m doin’ my time

I’m doin’ it for us, for our family line

Do you think about Heaven? Oh-oh

Do you think about me?

My pastor told me (I’ll do it, I’ll do it)

“When you leave, all you take (I did it, I did it)

Uh-huh, is your memories

And I wanna take mine of you with me

I’m gonna take mine of you with me

Yeah, I’m gonna take mine of you with me

Like “Rocky Mountain High,” the way John Denver sings

My sister’s first-born child

I’m gonna take that too with me

My grandmother’s last smile

I’m gonna take that too with me

It’s a beautiful life

Remember that too for me