Capybara, the viral song on TikTok: meet the lyrics & artist

TikTok has always been a lively factory producing silly videos and funny sounds. One of the biggest trends at the beginning of 2023 is known as “Capybara,” a stylish song that repeats that word many times in a catchy melody that stays stuck in our heads since the first time we hear it. People have been curious to understand what the “capybara capybara capybara” song is: you’ll have all the answers in this article.

You can find here a collection of the most viral videos on TikTok under the tag #capybara.

The Capybara song that went viral on TikTok: here are the lyrics & the artist

The Capybara song that went viral on TikTok at the beginning of 2023 is a Russian song titled Капибара (“capybara” in Russian). You can listen to it in full streaming below.

The artist who produced it is not exactly a famous musician: his name is Сто-Личный Она-Нас, you can find him on his official page on vk.com (the popular social network in Russia), on Instagram and on Spotify. As you can see, his public pages are presented in a funny, self-ironic way, and he’s probably the first one surprised by his song’s incredible success in 2023. As he shared in March, the song has been climbing the charts of the most-used sounds on TikTok in many countries. Not bad for a track that most likely was created just for fun.

The capybara is a giant rodent living mainly in South America. Below you can find the song lyrics translated into English. For those who still have doubts about the ironic spirit that originated the track: the song’s lines just keep stating how cool this animal is and how funny it is when it runs. And if you saw the real animals on video, you can only confirm the same impression.

Discover other viral TikTok trends on Auralcrave

La la la la la la

La-la-la

Capybara

Capybara capybara capybara capybara

Capybara

Capybara capybara capybara capybara

This animal is really cool

It’s a capybara bro

This animal is really cool

It’s a capybara bro

He runs so dumb

But he’s really a capybara-boy

This animal is really cool

He’s really a capybara-capybara-boy

Capybara

Capybara capybara capybara capybara

Capybara

Capybara capybara capybara capybara

This animal is really cool

Runs like that, he’s kind of dumb

But, it’s a capybara-boy b* *h

Capybara fight, capybara fight

This animal is really cool

Capybara fight, capybara fight

He’s actually really cool

Capybara

Capybara capybara capybara capybara

Capybara

Capybara capybara capybara capybara