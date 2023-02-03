The Soldier Poet King quiz: each role’s meaning, explained

The Soldier Poet King quiz is a test you can take online, answering 20 questions and getting a result that will tell you something about how you feel your role is in the world. It’s a test developed by a TikTok user, so you can take it lightheartedly as an interesting indication of how your attitude in life falls under the definitions of those specific three roles. But why just the soldier, the poet, and the king were chosen as answers to this quiz? What’s the original meaning behind them? This article will have all aspects of the viral test carefully explained.

You can take the Soldier, Poet, King quiz here on Uquiz.

The Soldier Poet King quiz viral on TikTok: each role’s meaning, explained

The Soldier Poet King quiz was created by the TikTok user oceanknives as a list of 20 questions you can answer on Uquiz. After responding to those questions, the test will tell you if your life attitude is closer to a soldier, a poet, or a king.

As the creator explained in the quiz introduction, the test is “heavily inspired by the song Soldier, Poet, King by The Oh Hellos, not heavily inspired by Christianity.” It’s an important reference: Soldier, Poet, King is a song released by the American indie-folk band The Oh Hellos in 2015, and it has a solid Christian origin. You can listen to the track below, with on-screen lyrics.

The track describes these three figures, a soldier, a poet, and a king, who “will come” into the world. All those three figures refer to Jesus, who came into the world with different attitudes according to the many books of the Bible:

The Soldier with a sword reflects the description of the Messiah that will come in the books of the Old Testament. He’s described as someone who will punish the sinners and re-establish justice.

The Poet is the person who uses the power of the Word to change the world. It matches the figure of Jesus in the gospels, spreading the Word of God in peace and harmony.

The King is related to the second time Jesus will come, on the world's last days. He will be welcomed as the rules of this world and will have the duty to take ownership of the Earth for the last time.

You can find the song’s complete lyrics at the end of this article so that you can get into the meaning behind them, according to The Oh Hellos.

As the creator of the Soldier Poet King quiz explained, though, the real meaning behind his test is not strictly inspired by Christianity. The three roles in his test have a more general sense, related to your attitude, character, and how you feel in the world. In general, we can say:

The Soldier is a person who sees everything as a fight. He feels destined for violence, driven by anger, and he walks into this world of conflict, partially by his own choice.

The Poet is a more peaceful creature who sees the beauty and poetry of the world and uses the power of words and his sensitivity as a strength that others may underestimate. However, the quiet power of his character can change the world as much as an act of war.

The King is a person who feels the burden of being the one who has to manage and take accountability for the world. Duties are inevitable for him, and he feels he must take them on his shoulder and follow what the world expects.

Based on your answers, the test will tell you the role that matches your character more closely. You may identify yourself already in one of the roles above and then try to confirm the verdict by taking the quiz.

The lyrics of The Oh Hellos’ song

There will come a soldier

Who carries a mighty sword

He will tear your city down, oh lei oh lai oh Lord

Oh lei, oh lai, oh lei, oh Lord

He will tear your city down, oh lei oh lai oh Lord

There will come a poet

Whose weapon is His word

He will slay you with His tongue, oh lei oh lai oh Lord

Oh lei, oh lai, oh lei, oh Lord

He will slay you with His tongue, oh lei oh lai oh Lord

There will come a ruler

Whose brow is laid in thorn

Smeared with oil like David’s boy, oh lei oh lai oh Lord

Oh lei, oh lai, oh lei, oh Lord

Smeared with oil like David’s boy, oh lei oh lai oh Lord

Oh lei, oh lai, oh lei, oh Lord

He will tear your city down, oh lei oh lai… oh