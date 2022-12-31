Fuerza Regida, Bebe Dame: the English lyrics & meaning

Bebe Dame is a song released in 2022 by the Mexican ensemble Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera. The song became viral almost immediately, especially on TikTok, when it entered the most trending sounds used by creators at the end of the year. People got curious about this lovely ballad, looking for the English translation of the lyrics and discovering their meaning. In this article, we will provide all answers, and you’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video for Bebe Dame below.

Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera - Bebe Dame Watch this video on YouTube.

Bebe Dame: the English lyrics and their meaning

Bebe Dame is a gentle love song by a man who wants a girl back. In the lyrics, the singer asks the girl to return after she left. He wants to try to fix their problems and sings what his heart suggests, confident that his feelings can convince her. “Bebe Dame” is Spanish for “give me, baby,” the singer uses this expression to persuade her to come back.

In the song’s beginning, the singer admits that their relationship was like a war, and he wants to change that. His mind has gone through it, and he now wants to try again with a different mindset.

I’ve been thinking about the two of us

If we can fix the situation

Ours is a war in love

I defend what my heart asks for

Of course, this requires the girl to retrace her steps and give it another try. That’s why, in the chorus, the singer begs her to listen to his asks.

Baby, what I ask you, please, give it to me

What I demand from you

I don’t want another day to go by

Without seeing you at dawn

The singer is doing his best to express his feelings. He says he wrote a poem for her; he admits he’s making many plans about the two of them and all the ways they can enjoy their love.

I have a thousand plans

Proposals of love

You and me in solitude

I wrote you a poem

To make you fall in love

I just want to love you

This is the true meaning of the lyrics inside Bebe Dame: our relationship took a wrong direction, but I’m willing to change and try again, inspired by the love I have for you. Please come back, give me another chance and allow me to prove that my feelings can make you happy.

The complete English lyrics

Below you can find the English translation of the lyrics inside Bebe Dame.

I’ve been thinking about the two of us

If we can fix the situation

Ours is a war in love

I defend what my heart asks for

I want to eat you every day

I fell in love with what you said

My fantasy is to have you again

Baby, what I ask you, please, give it to me

What I demand from you

I don’t want another day to go by

Without seeing you at dawn

I have a thousand plans

Proposals of love

You and me in solitude

I wrote you a poem

To make you fall in love

I just want to love you

I’m waiting for you here, just come, come, come

I do it different

I’m waiting for you here, just come, come, come

I can’t get you out of my mind

I’m waiting for you here, just come, come, come

I know how to love you

Tell me yes, tell me yes

I’m going to have you

I want to eat you every day

I fell in love with what you said

My fantasy is to have you again

Baby, what I ask you, please, give it to me

What I demand from you

I don’t want another day to go by

Without seeing you at dawn

I have a thousand plans

Proposals of love

You and me in solitude

I wrote you a poem

To make you fall in love

I just want to love you

I’m waiting for you here, just come, come, come

I do it different

I’m waiting for you here, just come, come, come

I can’t get you out of my mind

I’m waiting for you here, just come, come, come

I know how to love you

Tell me yes, tell me yes

I’m going to have you