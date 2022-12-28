Amber Smith in the Lume commercial: who’s the actress?

Lume has a unique ability to create commercials that, for one reason or another, stay stuck in everybody’s mind. There are many examples, some of which became even real flames on social networks. Amber Smith is the character introduced in 2022, a unique case of a person who suffers from CAS, or Chronic Astinkiness Syndrome. In other words, she never smells: “for everyone else, there is Lume,” of course. Do you want to know who the actress playing Amber Smith in the 2022 Lume commercial is? Here we cover you.

You can watch the 2022 Lume commercial with Mrs. Smith and her CAS Syndrome here on iSpot.tv.

Who’s the actress playing Amber Smith in the 2022 Lume commercial?

The actress playing Amber Smith in the 2022 Lume commercial about the unique case of CAS (Chronic Astinkiness Syndrome) is the American actress Emily Bolcik. She’s located in LA and also works as a voice actor: you can find her professional page here.

Emily Bolcik doesn’t share her social networks publicly, and we are unaware of other commercials or roles she played on TV. But she’s already a pretty recognizable face, thanks to the Lume commercial: let’s see if we will see her again soon.

