“The Wednesday song” Bloody Mary: the lyrics & meaning

Most of the world already knows it: Bloody Mary, the track released by Lady Gaga in 2011 as part of her album Born This Way, is not really the song in the famous dance scene of the Netflix TV series Wednesday. That was Goo Goo Muck, and we explained its whole story in this article. Nevertheless, if you happened to scroll TikTok at the end of 2022, you surely noticed how that dance became viral under the notes of Lady Gaga’s song, especially the part where the singer sings, “I’ll dance, dance, dance / with my hands, hands, hands / above my head, head, head.” It’s one of those cases where social networks ruled on top of the rest, and now it’s time to understand better the hidden meaning behind the lyrics of Gaga’s Bloody Mary. You’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end of this article. Let’s go.

You can find the official streaming of Bloody Mary below.

Bloody Mary, the “wrong” Wednesday song: the lyrics & meaning

Many of those who discovered it after Wednesday will be surprised to find out that Bloody Mary has nothing to do with dancing: the song is actually about Mary Magdalene’s love for Jesus. In the lyrics, Lady Gaga sings the imagined words of Mary Magdalene after Jesus’s death, facing the world’s judgment and the bad faith of those who will write history according to their point of view.

Mary Magdalene defines herself as “Bloody Mary”: she has Jesus’ blood on her, she was under the cross when He died, and she’s ready to accept her destiny now that her love is gone.

Love is just a history that they may prove

And when you’re gone

I’ll tell them my religion’s you

When Punktious comes to kill the king upon his throne

I’m ready for their stones

Mary Magdalene is driven only by love: she is Jesus’ most passionate follower because she truly loved Him. And she’s ready to face her destiny when the Roman Empire comes to punish her, stoning her to death for adultery. From this point of view, Mary sacrifices her life for Jesus in a form of love that mixes passion and worship.

The famous lines in the chorus are actually Mary Magdalene’s bold attitude in front of the punishment she will receive: she’ll not react, she won’t show anger or hate; she’ll follow Jesus’ words and forgive her enemies, expressing His supreme love:

I’ll dance, dance, dance

With my hands, hands, hands

Above my head, head, head

Like Jesus said

Dedicating her whole life to loving and worshipping Jesus, Mary Magdalene is ready to become “Bloody Mary” and pass into history. She won’t cry, she says, as a martyr who already accepted her destiny, glad to die for what she believes most.

I won’t cry for you

I won’t crucify the things you do

I won’t cry for you

See (See), when you’re gone, I’ll still be Bloody Mary

That’s the real, hidden meaning behind the lyrics of Bloody Mary: I’m Jesus’ true love, and I won’t hate you for killing him and me; I’ll forgive you and love you as He taught all of us. And I’ll dance, dance, dance, with my hands above my head, while you’ll throw stones at me.

The complete lyrics

