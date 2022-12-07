As people said on the Internet, “it’s Christmas again, Cate Blanchett is back in a Giorgio Armani commercial.” There is some truth in this statement: the Australian actress has been the testimonial of Armani perfumes for a while, and 2022 is no exception. This time we are talking about the Sì Eau de Perfume, with Cate revealing a giant panoramic wheel and a classic song in the background. Let’s discover more about it.

You can find the original commercial released by Giorgio Armani in 2022 here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the Giorgio Armani 2022 holiday commercial?

The song featured in the holiday commercial released in 2022 by Giorgio Armani for Sì Eau de Perfume is You Don’t Own Me by Lesley Gore. You can find the track in full streaming below.

Leslie Gore was a famous American pop singer in the 60s and 70s. She became famous in 1963 with the song It’s My Party, which is still quite popular thanks to the videos created by popular users on TikTok. She released You Don’t Own Me in the same year, reaching again the top ten in US and many other countries.

The lyrics you can hear in the commercial are the following:

You don’t own me

And don’t tell me what to do

Oh, don’t tell me what to say

And please, when I go out with you…

The song is a declaration of independence of the woman from the man. Leslie Gore proudly sings about her freedom and the fact that no one can tell her what to do or objectify her. One of the main lines in the song is: “I’m free and I love to be free.”

A classic song from the 60s about women’s power, for a commercial dedicated to all modern women: Giorgio Armani wanted to send a clear message.

