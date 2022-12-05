“You make me un poco loco”: the song, lyrics & meaning

“You make me un poco loco” is a line that became famous recently thanks to a specific trend on TikTok: a series of videos made by creators where they joke about relationships and absurd imagined conversations. The song was quite famous some years ago because of a popular Disney/Pixar movie, but not everybody knows. In this article, we will discover more about the song, the original lyrics, and the meaning of the expression.

“You make me un poco loco”: the original song, the lyrics, and the meaning

“You make me un poco loco” comes from the song Un Poco Loco by Anthony Gonzales and Gael García Bernal, which belongs to the official soundtrack of 2017’s Disney/Pixar movie Coco. You can find the full song in the video below, from the original film.

“Un poco loco” means “a little crazy” in Spanish. “You make me un poco loco” can be translated into “you drive me a little crazy.” The meaning of the expression becomes clear after reading the full song lyrics: in the track, a man sings to his woman, funnily complaining about the things she says. With her nonsense, she drives him a little crazy. “Un poquititito loco,” he says later, “a tiny bit crazy.”

What color is the sky? Ay, mi amor, ay, mi amor

You tell me that it’s red, ay, mi amor, ay, mi amor

Where should I put my shoes? Ay, mi amor, ay, mi amor

You say, “Put them on your head!”, ay, mi amor, ay, mi amor

You make me un poco loco, un poquititito loco

In bold are the lines used on the recent TikTok trend.

The song hilariously mixes English and Spanish. The questions and answers in the initial conversation are intertwined with the Spanish “Ay mi amor” (“oh, my love”), and the second verse goes even a bit farther:

The sense that you’re not making

The liberties you’re taking

Leaves my cabeza shaking

You’re just un poco loco

Which we can translate as “you don’t make sense, so much that you make my head spin” (“my cabeza shaking,” “cabeza” is Spanish for head).

TikTok creators extracted the line from the song, speeding it up a little, and used it to create funny videos in which they complain about how their partners drive them crazy. It’s one of the many amusing trends coming out of TikTok. And, as often happens, it triggered a renewed curiosity about a nice song.

The complete lyrics

