1899 soundtrack: White Rabbit, the opening theme song

1899 is one of the most awaited TV shows of 2022. From the creators of the popular series Dark, the plot promises again mind-blowing twists and enough complexities to trigger doubts and questions. Indeed we will talk about the story soon, but now we already have an attractive detail to discover: the series theme song featured in the opening title was revealed by the director and co-creator Baran bo Odar before the series was out. It’s White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane, and today we will find out more about it.

White Rabbit: what’s the theme song in 1899 opening credits?

The theme song featured in the opening credits of 1899 is White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane. You can find it in full streaming below.

Jefferson Airplane is an American psychedelic rock band active in the 60s. They released White Rabbit in 1967, in the middle of the so-called Summer of Love that marked the history of music so heavily, and the song is among the biggest successes ever achieved by the band.

The song’s lyrics are a reference to Alice in Wonderland: besides the White Rabbit, they also mention Alice, the White Knight, and the Red Queen. Besides this imagery, White Rabbit actually intends to describe the hallucinations from drug use. Below you can find the most meaningful lines of the song:

When the men on the chessboard

Get up and tell you where to go

And you’ve just had some kind of mushroom

And your mind is moving low

Go ask Alice

I think she’ll know

1899’s director declared in an interview that the intro credits of the series are worth our greatest attention.“A title sequence is a promise that draws the viewer in,” he said, “and the intro of 1899 has it all. The animated sequence features the ships, as well as the characters’ faces and decisive moments in their lives flowing into one another to the sound of the Jefferson Airplane song, White Rabbit.”

A hallucinating song introducing the series’s complexity: we’ll have more elements to talk about very soon.

