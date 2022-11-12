Pierce The Veil, Emergency Contact: lyrics & meaning

Emergency Contact is a new song shared by the American band Pierce The Veil in November 2022, and it anticipated their new album, The Jaws Of Life, out in February 2023. It’s a powerful song about love and chaos, and fans wanted to analyze the lyrics deeply: in this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Decibel Peak // Ground Zero (Teaser... Please enable JavaScript Decibel Peak // Ground Zero (Teaser) #shorts

You can find the official video of the song below.

Pierce The Veil - Emergency Contact (Official Music Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

Emergency Contact: the lyrics and their meaning

Emergency Contact is a song about the meaning of love in a chaotic world. In the lyrics, the band talks about a world that tries to shatter us, and that’s something we will need to fight. But they react to the threat; they mention vengeance against the issues and a solid will to enjoy life again.

The song’s beginning exposes the chaos of the modern world in this way:

There’s no greater vengeance

Than learning to enjoy again

Hope you get the message

Nobody’s shatter-resistant

Therapy is tiring

But so is hiding how you feel

You can bring the villainy

And I can bring the sex appeal

While the first verse describes a situation where individuals have to react against a world that aims to break them, the second one shows already the first reaction: don’t hide what you have inside; on the contrary, express it proudly, and that will help you in your fight. The second verse also introduces the presence of the other one, who represents the best ally against this world.

The song’s chorus represents the actual image of love in this chaotic world: they are both in pieces, victims of all the damage the world dropped on them. But they want to pursue happiness together. Therefore, in this emergency context, the singer expresses his will to have the other person as his emergency contact: a beautiful metaphor, meaning that he wants them to be next to him, even in this extreme situation.

Things that I want

This happily ever after

You choke on your words

But you swallow them faster

I sleep on the couch

While you’re passed out in the back

Just want you to be my emergency contact

Through lines that praise the other as a positive presence amid the unsafe situation, Emergency Contact proceeds to express the importance of this connection explicitly: this is how the song ends, with fierce words, showing affection in a punk attitude:

You’re my angel

You’re a f**king angel

You’re my angel

All mine

That’s, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside Emergency Contact: the world became a dangerous place, and I now feel inside a long-lasting emergency, but I want you to be with me in all this. I need you to fight against all this because happiness is still what I aim for, as an act of resistance against the way this world wants to change our lives.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

There’s no greater vengeance

Than learning to enjoy again

Hope you get the message

Nobody’s shatter-resistant

Therapy is tiring

But so is hiding how you feel

You can bring the villainy

And I can bring the sex appeal

Leave me something

Or let me out I’m starving

Push me, pull me

Waiting for the start of

Things that I want

This happily ever after

You choke on your words

But you swallow them faster

I sleep on the couch

While you’re passed out in the back

Just want you to be my emergency contact

Balanced on a razor blade

Lick you like a battery

Your speakers can’t handle the bass

But you look good under the LEDs

You’re my angel

You’re a f**king angel

You’re my angel

All mine