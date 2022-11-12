Pierce The Veil, Emergency Contact: lyrics & meaning

Emergency Contact is a new song shared by the American band Pierce The Veil in November 2022, and it anticipated their new album, The Jaws Of Life, out in February 2023. It’s a powerful song about love and chaos, and fans wanted to analyze the lyrics deeply: in this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.
You can find the official video of the song below.
Emergency Contact: the lyrics and their meaning
Emergency Contact is a song about the meaning of love in a chaotic world. In the lyrics, the band talks about a world that tries to shatter us, and that’s something we will need to fight. But they react to the threat; they mention vengeance against the issues and a solid will to enjoy life again.
The song’s beginning exposes the chaos of the modern world in this way:
There’s no greater vengeance
Than learning to enjoy again
Hope you get the message
Nobody’s shatter-resistant
Therapy is tiring
But so is hiding how you feel
You can bring the villainy
And I can bring the sex appeal
While the first verse describes a situation where individuals have to react against a world that aims to break them, the second one shows already the first reaction: don’t hide what you have inside; on the contrary, express it proudly, and that will help you in your fight. The second verse also introduces the presence of the other one, who represents the best ally against this world.
The song’s chorus represents the actual image of love in this chaotic world: they are both in pieces, victims of all the damage the world dropped on them. But they want to pursue happiness together. Therefore, in this emergency context, the singer expresses his will to have the other person as his emergency contact: a beautiful metaphor, meaning that he wants them to be next to him, even in this extreme situation.
Things that I want
This happily ever after
You choke on your words
But you swallow them faster
I sleep on the couch
While you’re passed out in the back
Just want you to be my emergency contact
Through lines that praise the other as a positive presence amid the unsafe situation, Emergency Contact proceeds to express the importance of this connection explicitly: this is how the song ends, with fierce words, showing affection in a punk attitude:
You’re my angel
You’re a f**king angel
You’re my angel
All mine
That’s, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside Emergency Contact: the world became a dangerous place, and I now feel inside a long-lasting emergency, but I want you to be with me in all this. I need you to fight against all this because happiness is still what I aim for, as an act of resistance against the way this world wants to change our lives.
The complete lyrics
There’s no greater vengeance
Than learning to enjoy again
Hope you get the message
Nobody’s shatter-resistant
Therapy is tiring
But so is hiding how you feel
You can bring the villainy
And I can bring the sex appeal
Leave me something
Or let me out I’m starving
Push me, pull me
Waiting for the start of
Things that I want
This happily ever after
You choke on your words
But you swallow them faster
I sleep on the couch
While you’re passed out in the back
Just want you to be my emergency contact
Balanced on a razor blade
Lick you like a battery
Your speakers can’t handle the bass
But you look good under the LEDs
You’re my angel
You’re a f**king angel
You’re my angel
All mine