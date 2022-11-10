Del Toro’s Pinocchio cast: Finn Wolfhard is Candlewick

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a stop-motion animated movie out on theatres in November 2022 and to be distributed on Netflix starting in December. It’s based on the famous story of Pinocchio, written by Carlo Collodi in 1880. Pinocchio was already brought to the big screen many times, from 1940’s Disney movie to Roberto Benigni’s interpretation in 2002. This time it’s Guillermo Del Toro directing the story in his debut as a director of an animated film. The voice cast includes important names like Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Ewan McGregor as the cricket, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, and Cate Blanchett, among others. But curiosity has arisen about Candlewick, interpreted by Finn Wolfhard. Let’s discover who he is and in what other movies and TV shows he played.

You can find the official trailer of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio here on Youtube.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the cast: Finn Wolfhard, his movies and TV shows

Finn Wolfhard is a young Canadian actor, born in 2022. He’s 19 at the moment of the release of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. He’s mostly famous for playing Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, as you surely remember from the fan-made video below.

Finn Wolfhard played also Richie in the modern film adaptations of Stephen King’s novel It and It: Chapter Two released in 2017 and 2019 (he’s the kid with the big glasses).

As a voice actor, he voiced Pugsley in 2017’s animated movie The Family Addams (do you recognize him?). He was voice actor also in 2018’s Howard Lovecraft and the Kingdom of Madness and in 2019’s TV show Carmen Sandiego.

Finn Wolfhard has often appeared also in popular music videos, with many artists who wanted his recognizable face on their video clips. One example is Pup’s Sleep In The Heat, released in 2016 (you find it here). He also co-directed the music video of Spendtime Palace’s Sonora, in 2017 (here).

Despite his young age, Finn Wolfhard proved to be a versatile and talented actor, and his role as Candlewick / Lucignolo in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio could represent one of the peaks of his career so far.

You can explore all the movies and TV shows where Finn Wolfhard played on his Wikipedia page.

