Rema & Selena Gomez, Baby Calm Down song lyrics

Calm Down is one of the most popular songs of 2022. It was released by the Nigerian rapper Rema in February 2022, and then it became viral again in September, after the song was released in a new version together with Selena Gomez. It’s one of the viral tunes on TikTok, generating a dance choreography loved by everybody and even a series of public pranks like this one. People often googled the line “baby calm down”: in this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video of the song’s version with Selena Gomez below.

“Baby Calm Down”: the song lyrics and their meaning

Calm Down is a song about the difficulty of confessing love to someone. In the lyrics, Rema tells us how she met a girl dressed in yellow at a party, and his heart started rushing. The song explains how the rapper would talk to this girl, trying to explain his feelings.

In the chorus, Rema says, “baby, calm down,” assuming she’s as shy as him. He wants to tell her how sweet she is and how she stole his heart.

Baby, calm down, calm down

Girl, this your body e put in my heart for lockdown, for lockdown, oh lockdown

Girl, you sweet like Fanta, ooh, Fanta, ooh

If I tell you say, “I love you”, you no dey form yanga oh, oh yanga oh

No tell me no, no, no, no, woah, woah, woah, woah

Baby, come gimme your lo lo lo lo woah woah woah woah

You got me like woah woah woah woah woah

The first verse explains how Rema approached this girl and how she refused to follow him. She felt insecure, so Rema tells her to calm down. He intends to show that his feelings are real and he doesn’t want to play with her.

I see this fine girl, for my party she wear yellow

Every other girl they dey do too much but this girl mellow

Naim, I dey find situation, I go use take tell am hello

Finally, I find way to talk to the girl but she no wan follow

I know say she sabi pass that one, one (Mhmm)

But she feeling insecure, woah

‘Cause her friends go dey gum her like chewing gum, woah

Then Rema returns home and sleeps, trying to forget about this girl. But it doesn’t work: the morning after he wakes up, she’s still in his mind, and there stays for days. That’s why the rapper opens up his heart and confesses his love. His heart is rushing because he knows the risk: he had already had much pain in the past because of other girls, so he hopes she understands the importance of his feelings.

As I reach my house, I say make a rest small,

As me I wake up na she dey my mind,

Day one, day two-wo, I no fit foc-o-us (I no fit focus)

Na so me I call am, say make we link up, woah

As I start to dey tell her how I feel, now my heart dey race

Baby girl if you leave me, I no go love again

Because e get many girls wey put my heart for pain

Shebi, you feel my pain, yeah-yeah

We don’t know how the story continues: Rema ends the song repeating, “baby, calm down,” probably hoping that his confession worked. After all, this is the real meaning of the lyrics inside Calm Down: I open up my heart and confess my love for you, even though I know how risky it is. But I can’t get you out of my mind, and I hope you’ll understand what I feel and how serious I am about it.

