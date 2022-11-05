Selena Gomez, My Mind & Me: the lyrics and meaning

My Mind & Me is a song by Selena Gomez, first shared in full version in November 2022. The track is part of her documentary of the same name, released on November 4 on Apple TV. It’s a very personal release that opens a window into a delicate part of her life, and fans wanted to know more about the lines, their meaning, and the story behind them. In this article, we will provide all answers, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

My Mind & Me: the lyrics and their meaning

My Mind & Me is a song about struggling with mental health. Selena Gomez has often opened up in her social networks about her issues, coping with anxiety and depression over the years. In this song’s lyrics, the singer explains how she always tried to hide this part of us, and now she understands that being open about it can help those who feel the same.

The first verse is a sad perspective about how Selena Gomes feels different than the rest of the world. As from the song’s title, she feels her mind is a separate entity, and she often fights against it, trying to hide it from her public image. For a simple reason: she always felt nobody was interested in knowing her struggle.

Wanna hear a part to my story? I tried to hide in the glory

And sweep it under the table so you would never know

Sometimes I feel like an accident, people look when they’re passin’ it

Never check on the passenger, they just want the free show

The chorus clearly explains how Selena Gomez often fights against her mind, like an unwanted part of herself. But while explaining this, she realizes that if she changes her approach and expresses this part of her openly, she will be able to communicate with all the people who struggle for the same reasons.

My mind and me

We don’t get along sometimes

And it gets hard to breathe

But I wouldn’t change my life

And all of the crashin’ and burnin’ and breakin’, I know now

If somebody sees me like this, then they won’t feel alone now

My mind and me

The second verse celebrates this new awareness: on her previous mindstate, she tended to avoid sharing this complicated part of herself, feeling like it would burden everybody. But now she understands the truth: if she exposes her weakness, other people who experience the same struggle will feel they are not alone.

It’s hard to talk and feel heard when you always feel like a burden

Don’t wanna add to concern I know they already got

But if I pull back the curtain, then maybe someone who’s hurtin’

Will be a little more certain they’re not the only one lost

This way, making music becomes a therapy for her and a help for others. That’s, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside My Mind & Me: I struggled with my mind for a long time, trying to hide it like a shame, but now I understand that it wasn’t right. Now I decide not to hide any longer and show what I feel, so other people would feel they were not alone.

As often happens, helping others can be a powerful therapeutic technique that makes us feel better.

The complete lyrics

Wanna hear a part to my story? I tried to hide in the glory

And sweep it under the table so you would never know

Sometimes I feel like an accident, people look when they’re passin’ it

Never check on the passenger, they just want the free show

Yeah, I’m constantly

Tryna fight somethin’ that my eyes can’t see

My mind and me

We don’t get along sometimes

And it gets hard to breathe

But I wouldn’t change my life

And all of the crashin’ and burnin’ and breakin’, I know now

If somebody sees me like this, then they won’t feel alone now

My mind and me

It’s hard to talk and feel heard when you always feel like a burden

Don’t wanna add to concern I know they already got

But if I pull back the curtain, then maybe someone who’s hurtin’

Will be a little more certain they’re not the only one lost

Yeah, I’m constantly

Tryna fight somethin’ that my eyes can’t see

My mind and me

We don’t get along sometimes

And it gets hard to breathe

But I wouldn’t change my life

And all of the crashin’ and burnin’ and breakin’, I know now

If somebody sees me like this, then they won’t feel alone now

My mind and me (Ah, ah, ah)

My mind and me (Ah, ah, ah)

My mind, my mind

My mind and me (Ah, ah, ah)

My mind and me (Ah, ah, ah)

Oh, it’s only my mind and me

My mind and me