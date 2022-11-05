Do your thing, 21: Rich Flex, the lyrics & meaning

In November 2022, Drake released his collaborative album Her Loss, produced with 21 Savage. And as you can imagine, it immediately became a viral tune on social networks for many reasons. One is the debate he triggered with Megan Thee Stallion over a line in Circo Loco (you find the whole story here). But the most repeated bars of the album come from Rich Flex, the first track, where Drake begins asking the co-author 21 Savage to rap on his behalf. “21, can you do something for me?” and “do your thing, 21” are the lines people are repeating on TikTok while wondering what “rich flex” means. This article will explore the meaning of the song, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Guess The Song in our Music Quiz? |... Please enable JavaScript Guess The Song in our Music Quiz? | Music Quiz fresh for 2022

You can find the official streaming of the song below.

Do your thing, 21: Rich Flex, the meaning of the lyrics

Rich Flex is a song where Drake and 21 Savage brag about their money. In urban slang, “flexing” means precisely bragging. Drake uses the expression at the beginning of the song, where he asks his fellow 21 Savage to “do him a favor”:

21, can you do somethin’ for me?

Can you hit a lil’ rich flex for me?

It’s one of the most beloved parts of the album. Drake represents the real VIP of the record, but he starts by granting the main stage to 21 Savage. It’s a great sign of esteem: Drake trusts 21 Savage so much that he delegates to him to choose the words to express what he means. Drake wants to brag, to rap about his ex, and to attack his enemies, but he doesn’t do it. He asks 21 Savage to do it for him. Like a king appointing his best knight for the most critical mission.

21, can you do somethin’ for me?

Drop some bars to my p**y ex for me

Then 21, can you do somethin’ for me?

Can you talk to the opps necks for me?

21, do your thing 21, do your thing, 21

Do your thing, 21, yeah okay

With “do your thing,” Drake implies that 21 Savage is one of the best at rapping about those topics. We are talking about the main expression channel of modern rap, so being good at it means being considered among the most talented rappers out there.

Rich Flex is a song dedicated to this way of bragging, and in its first half, Drake appoints 21 Savage as his right hand. Many rap fans were touched by how Drake showed esteem for 21 Savage, which is why they reused those lines so much on social networks.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Go buy a zip of weed, hit the club

Pay for ’bout ten n**as to get in, we crunk, lit, in this b* *h, yeah

Know we walk around the world

Steppin’, not givin a damn ’bout where our feet land at, yeah

Get your a – mushed, smooshed

Yeah, 21, the biggest

Put a n**a in the chicken wing, p**y

21, can you do somethin’ for me? (21)

Can you hit a lil’ rich flex for me? (21)

And 21, can you do somethin’ for me? (21, 21)

Drop some bars to my p**y ex for me

Then 21 (21), can you do somethin’ for me? (Yeah)

Can you talk to the opps necks for me? (Okay)

21, do your thing 21, do your thing (21)

Do your thing, 21, yeah okay

Yellow diamonds in the watch, this s**t cost a lot

Never send a b* *h your dot, that’s how you get shot

I DM in Vanish Mode, I do that s**t a lot

Took her panties off and this b* *h thicker than the plot

All my exes ain’t nothin’, them hoes busted

If my opps ain’t rappin’, they a – duckin’

You ain’t ready to pull the trigger, don’t clutch it

I know you on your period baby, can you s*ck it?

I’m a savage (21)

Smack her booty in Magic (21, 21)

I’ll slap a p**y nigga with a ratchet

I might slap a tracker on his whip and get the addy

Don’t call me on Christmas Eve, b* *h, call your daddy (21)

B* *h, call your uncle (21), b* *h, don’t call me (21)

Always in my L, your ho a freak

Why my opps be posting guns and only use they feet? (21)

Paid like an athlete, I got—

All you hoes, all of you hoes need to remember who y’all talking’ to

It’s a Slaughter Gang CEO

I got d**k for you if I’m not workin’, girl

If I’m busy then f**k no

You need to find you someone else to call

When your bank account get low, you need to find you someone—

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

I’m on that Slaughter Gang s**t, ayy, murder gang s**t

Ayy, Slaughter Gang s**t, ayy, murder gang s**t, ayy

Sticks and stones, chrome on chrome

That’s just what a n**a on

Internet clones, got ’em kissin’ through the phone

Pu**es cliquin’ up so they don’t feel alone, ayy

Nan’ n**a seein’ me, I’m Young Money CMB

I used to roll with CMG, the house is not a BNB

The bad bi* *es waitin’ on a n**a like I’m PND

I’m steady pushin’ P, you n**as pushing PTSD

I told her a – to kiss me in the club, f**k a TMZ

I used to want a GMC, when Woe was doing BNE

We revvin’ up and goin’ on a run like we DMC

I layup with her for a couple days, then its BRB

You rappers love askin’ if I f**ed, when you know we did

When you know we did

She came in heels but she left out on her cozy s**t

Ayy, I’m livin every twenty-four like Kobe did

Shoutout to the 6ix, R.I.P to 8

Swear this shit is gettin’ ate, I’m on ten for the cake

Get a lot of love from twelve, but I don’t reciprocate

Fifty-one division stay patrollin’ when it’s late

21 my addy, so the knife is on the gate

All the dawgs eatin’ off a Baccarat plate

N**as see Drake and they underestimate

Take it from a vet’, that’s a rookie a – mistake, ayy

Ah, ah

Slaughter Gang s**t, ayy, murder gang s**t

Ayy, Slaughter Gang s**t, ayy, murder gang s**t

Ayy, Slaughter Gang s**t, ayy, murder gang s**t

On God

Boy, look, you the motherf*in’ man, boy, you, ooh

You is the man, you hear me?