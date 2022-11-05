Do your thing, 21: Rich Flex, the lyrics & meaning

In November 2022, Drake released his collaborative album Her Loss, produced with 21 Savage. And as you can imagine, it immediately became a viral tune on social networks for many reasons. One is the debate he triggered with Megan Thee Stallion over a line in Circo Loco (you find the whole story here). But the most repeated bars of the album come from Rich Flex, the first track, where Drake begins asking the co-author 21 Savage to rap on his behalf. “21, can you do something for me?” and “do your thing, 21” are the lines people are repeating on TikTok while wondering what “rich flex” means. This article will explore the meaning of the song, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.
You can find the official streaming of the song below.
Do your thing, 21: Rich Flex, the meaning of the lyrics
Rich Flex is a song where Drake and 21 Savage brag about their money. In urban slang, “flexing” means precisely bragging. Drake uses the expression at the beginning of the song, where he asks his fellow 21 Savage to “do him a favor”:
21, can you do somethin’ for me?
Can you hit a lil’ rich flex for me?
It’s one of the most beloved parts of the album. Drake represents the real VIP of the record, but he starts by granting the main stage to 21 Savage. It’s a great sign of esteem: Drake trusts 21 Savage so much that he delegates to him to choose the words to express what he means. Drake wants to brag, to rap about his ex, and to attack his enemies, but he doesn’t do it. He asks 21 Savage to do it for him. Like a king appointing his best knight for the most critical mission.
21, can you do somethin’ for me?
Drop some bars to my p**y ex for me
Then 21, can you do somethin’ for me?
Can you talk to the opps necks for me?
21, do your thing 21, do your thing, 21
Do your thing, 21, yeah okay
With “do your thing,” Drake implies that 21 Savage is one of the best at rapping about those topics. We are talking about the main expression channel of modern rap, so being good at it means being considered among the most talented rappers out there.
Rich Flex is a song dedicated to this way of bragging, and in its first half, Drake appoints 21 Savage as his right hand. Many rap fans were touched by how Drake showed esteem for 21 Savage, which is why they reused those lines so much on social networks.
The complete lyrics
Go buy a zip of weed, hit the club
Pay for ’bout ten n**as to get in, we crunk, lit, in this b* *h, yeah
Know we walk around the world
Steppin’, not givin a damn ’bout where our feet land at, yeah
Get your a – mushed, smooshed
Yeah, 21, the biggest
Put a n**a in the chicken wing, p**y
21, can you do somethin’ for me? (21)
Can you hit a lil’ rich flex for me? (21)
And 21, can you do somethin’ for me? (21, 21)
Drop some bars to my p**y ex for me
Then 21 (21), can you do somethin’ for me? (Yeah)
Can you talk to the opps necks for me? (Okay)
21, do your thing 21, do your thing (21)
Do your thing, 21, yeah okay
Yellow diamonds in the watch, this s**t cost a lot
Never send a b* *h your dot, that’s how you get shot
I DM in Vanish Mode, I do that s**t a lot
Took her panties off and this b* *h thicker than the plot
All my exes ain’t nothin’, them hoes busted
If my opps ain’t rappin’, they a – duckin’
You ain’t ready to pull the trigger, don’t clutch it
I know you on your period baby, can you s*ck it?
I’m a savage (21)
Smack her booty in Magic (21, 21)
I’ll slap a p**y nigga with a ratchet
I might slap a tracker on his whip and get the addy
Don’t call me on Christmas Eve, b* *h, call your daddy (21)
B* *h, call your uncle (21), b* *h, don’t call me (21)
Always in my L, your ho a freak
Why my opps be posting guns and only use they feet? (21)
Paid like an athlete, I got—
All you hoes, all of you hoes need to remember who y’all talking’ to
It’s a Slaughter Gang CEO
I got d**k for you if I’m not workin’, girl
If I’m busy then f**k no
You need to find you someone else to call
When your bank account get low, you need to find you someone—
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
I’m on that Slaughter Gang s**t, ayy, murder gang s**t
Ayy, Slaughter Gang s**t, ayy, murder gang s**t, ayy
Sticks and stones, chrome on chrome
That’s just what a n**a on
Internet clones, got ’em kissin’ through the phone
Pu**es cliquin’ up so they don’t feel alone, ayy
Nan’ n**a seein’ me, I’m Young Money CMB
I used to roll with CMG, the house is not a BNB
The bad bi* *es waitin’ on a n**a like I’m PND
I’m steady pushin’ P, you n**as pushing PTSD
I told her a – to kiss me in the club, f**k a TMZ
I used to want a GMC, when Woe was doing BNE
We revvin’ up and goin’ on a run like we DMC
I layup with her for a couple days, then its BRB
You rappers love askin’ if I f**ed, when you know we did
When you know we did
She came in heels but she left out on her cozy s**t
Ayy, I’m livin every twenty-four like Kobe did
Shoutout to the 6ix, R.I.P to 8
Swear this shit is gettin’ ate, I’m on ten for the cake
Get a lot of love from twelve, but I don’t reciprocate
Fifty-one division stay patrollin’ when it’s late
21 my addy, so the knife is on the gate
All the dawgs eatin’ off a Baccarat plate
N**as see Drake and they underestimate
Take it from a vet’, that’s a rookie a – mistake, ayy
Ah, ah
Slaughter Gang s**t, ayy, murder gang s**t
Ayy, Slaughter Gang s**t, ayy, murder gang s**t
Ayy, Slaughter Gang s**t, ayy, murder gang s**t
On God
Boy, look, you the motherf*in’ man, boy, you, ooh
You is the man, you hear me?