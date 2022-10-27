Charli D’Amelio, If You Ask Me To: the lyrics & meaning

​If You Ask Me To is a song released by the famous singer & dancer Charli D’Amelio in October 2022. It’s her debut single, and fans have been discussing its lyrics, trying to understand their meaning and possible relation with Charli’s private life, especially after the breakup with Huddy that led to his song All The Things I Hate About You. This article will analyze the track, following Charli’s official statements about it, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Ask Meaning | Ask in a Sentence | M... Please enable JavaScript Ask Meaning | Ask in a Sentence | Most common words in English #shorts

You can find the official video of the song below.

charli d'amelio - if you ask me to (official video) Watch this video on YouTube

If You Ask Me To: the lyrics and their meaning

If You Ask Me To is a song about unrequited love. In the lyrics, the singer interprets a girl who loves a guy, but he has another girl who’s always around him: that makes her sad, she wonders how to go on, and she admits that if he ever asks her, she will run back to him as nothing happened.

Fans have been wondering if the song is related to her breakup with Huddy, but as she declared in this interview with Billboard, the song tells a fictional story unrelated to her actual life. As she said in that interview:

“I wanted to use this as a time in my life where I don’t have to talk about true experiences — so much of my life is so out there.”

Therefore, If You Ask Me To has nothing to do with Huddy or any other real love relationship existing in Charli D’Amelio’s life, as it’s about invented characters.

The song’s beginning describes a virtual situation where the girl sees the guy she loves at a party, and then his new girlfriend arrives.

Saw you at the party, but you wouldn’t say a single thing

You smiled for a moment, but then she kissed your cheek

That’s such a shame

‘Cause I know that she can’t love you quite like I could

She walked up out of nowhere, damn, I almost said that I love you

Now you’re headed to her house to watch that movie you both like

While I’m up and losing sleep, what do I do, if it’s not me you choose?

Her sadness is evident. She feels she loves the guy more than anyone else could, and she identifies herself in the role of the girl who should give him love. For this reason, she feels she lacks a life purpose now that he no longer wants her love.

However, in the chorus, the protagonist admits that his new girlfriend looks like a fantastic person. It sounds like a hard truth to accept, but she manages to put it in words in this way:

But god she’s so pretty, and funny, and witty

I don’t think that I stand a chance

And she’s so f**king lucky ’cause all I’ve been wanting

Is you to be holding my hand

That’s where she returns to reflect on her feelings and how she still waits for him. And she says explicitly the line that gave the title to the song:

I’d come running if you asked me to

The second verse shows even more sadness as the girl returns to the moment he left so lightheartedly because he knew she wouldn’t move on quickly. She feels it as a form of disrespect, and she wonders if he ever loved her.

Had you to myself but then you left and didn’t even care

Didn’t give a second thought ’cause you know that I’d still be here

If you always thought about her, did you have to waste my time?

So if blue was never love then all this time, have I been color blind?

But then the chorus comes again, and that defines the general meaning of the lyrics inside If You Ask Me To: I still love you, and if one day you’ll ask me to be again together, I’ll run in your direction immediately; but you have a new girlfriend now, and I have to admit, she’s fantastic. I envy her because she’s lucky to have you. Charli D’Amelio expressed the sadness of unrequited love by making up a story and interpreting its main character.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Saw you at the party, but you wouldn’t say a single thing

You smiled for a moment, but then she kissed your cheek

That’s such a shame

‘Cause I know that she can’t love you quite like I could

So I’ll leave your text on read, and hope you’re overthinking everything

Saw me by myself, you said hello, and asked if I was good

She walked up out of nowhere, damn, I almost said that I love you

Now you’re headed to her house to watch that movie you both like

While I’m up and losing sleep, what do I do, if it’s not me you choose?

But god she’s so pretty, and funny, and witty

I don’t think that I stand a chance

And she’s so f**king lucky ’cause all I’ve been wanting

Is you to be holding my hand

But it feels like forever

From minutes to seconds to hours, been waiting for you

But she loves you too, I guess it’s too soon

But I’d come running if you asked me to

Ah-ah-ah

(But I’d come running if you asked me to)

Had you to myself but then you left and didn’t even care

Didn’t give a second thought ’cause you know that I’d still be here

If you always thought about her, did you have to waste my time?

So if blue was never love then all this time, have I been color blind?

But god she’s so perfect, no flaws on the surface

I don’t think that I stand a chance

And she’s so f**king lucky ’cause all I’ve been wanting

Is you to be holding my hand

It feels like forever

From minutes to seconds to hours, been waiting for you

But she loves you too, I guess it’s too soon

But I’d come running if you asked me to

Ah-ah-ah

But I’d come running if you asked me to

Ah-ah-ah

But I’d come running if you asked me to

Ah-ah-ah

But I’d come running if you asked me to

Ah-ah-ah

But I’d come running if you asked me to