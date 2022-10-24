ORDB tests and reviews the best casinos, but some gamers need more specific indications of the finest games out there. What were the gems of 2022 that are still interesting and fresh? Here are some of the finest casino game picks for high rollers and novices!

1. Mega Joker (RTP 99%)

To begin our list, we’ll start with Mega Joker from NetEnt, which has a 99 percent RTP thanks to its unique Supermeter feature. This slot has five pay lines and two 3×3 reels. You may win by spinning the bottom reels until you find a win. Then, your earnings are converted into credits for the Supermeter or the top rotation, where the payouts are significantly greater.

Mega Joker is a progressive jackpot slot with one of the highest RTPs triggered by a random draw. It is worth highlighting that many great online casinos have it — the game has become an indication of good game collections. Another great feature is the Joker symbols, giving players random cash prizes worth 2,000 coins.

2. Ocean Princess (RTP 99.1%)

Playtech’s Ocean Princess is perfect if you want to break away from the traditional slot. It can be found in the best casinos – online and crypto ones alike. This slot has a unique reel structure that gives way to the “hold” feature. After spinning the reels, you can choose to hold one or all three of them in place while the rest spin on your next turn.

With Ocean Princess’ hold function, you may make ties with each spin. To clarify what you’re thinking, it’s possible to hold all three reels if the same symbols appear and fill the whole 3×5 reels with one symbol type for a huge payout.

3. Cosmic Quest 2: Mystery Planets (RTP 98.95%)

In distant and cold space, Rival Powered’s Cosmic Quest 2 features an Expanding Wild symbol that can cover an entire reel. Three or more of the “Scatterstronaut” symbols appearing on the reels activates one of two bonus features. The first feature, a Random Win mode, could net you a random cash prize.

The second exciting component of Cosmic Quest 2 is its Extraordinary Bonus feature. You pilot a spacecraft through a hazardous tunnel packed with barriers during the skill-gaming mode. The cash a gambling enthusiast earns determines how far you can get your ship. You’ll win the maximum possible reward if you reach the landing pad before time runs out.

4. Jackpot 6000 (RTP 98.9%)

Another must in licensed and high-quality casinos, Jackpot 6000 is NetEnt’s latest version of Mega Joker, which includes Joker symbols and a Supermeter. Having three Jokers lined up horizontally or diagonally guarantees you a 6000 jackpot prize.

Additionally, any winnings from matches will add credit to the Supermeter, where payouts are higher, and the Mystery Win feature is also available. That allows you to get 10 to 6,000 coins for having two Joker symbols appear on the reels.

An exclusive feature of Jackpot 6000 that Mega Joker does not have is the Gamble mini-game. Players choose the side of the coin they will land on, and if they make the right choice, their winnings are doubled.

5. 1429 Uncharted Seas (RTP 98.6%)

Of all the high-RTP slots, 1429 Uncharted Seas has the best overall style. In particular, its Expanding Wilds feature is very well designed. It starts with a single ship, then expands to show the boat being eaten by a sea serpent when it covers the entire reel.

The free spins mode is triggered when three or more Bonus symbols appear on the reels, and you can get up to 50 free games if you have five Compass symbols throughout any of your free games. When the Bonus symbols return during any of your free games, you may retrigger the free spins mode.

6. Ragnarok (RTP 98%)

In Ragnarok from Genesis Gaming, you choose between three different bonus features. In Thor Feature mode, you receive eight free spins. With this feature, every match with a Wild symbol is tripled. You also have the potential to gain 15 more free spins when three or more scatter symbols land on the reels during your initial free spins.

With the Freyr Feature, you can choose up to three out of five spots to attack Surtr. Each site rewards you with a random cash prize. A multiplier is also hidden among the 5 areas that can multiply all your winnings by up to 10x.

Conclusion

You’re betting on a more reliable payout over time when you’re looking for games with a high RTP. While it might sound exciting to have a chance at winning most of your spins, the payouts on those wins are usually not as high as you would expect. With slots with a high return, your chances of doubling your total bet amount are incredibly slim.

On the one hand, you have a limited number of RTP slots, which can quadruple a player’s entire bankroll in just a few spins. On the other hand, after only one reel, specific individuals were rewarded with a life-changing progressive jackpot prize. Of course, both occurrences are pretty improbable.

The RTP for every online casino slot or physical slot machine is nearly always identical, which means your chances of making money or hitting the jackpot are the same no matter where you play. However, this never means that everyone who plays will make a profit. Instead, the term RTP refers to the percentage of wagered money the game’s operator can expect to pay back to players over time. In other words, it’s a way for casinos to complete their wagering requirements while catering to certain player types.