Meghan Trainor, Made You Look: the lyrics & meaning

Made You Look is a song released by Meghan Trainor as a single that accompanied the release of her album Takin’ It Back. After Bad For Me, it’s again a personal song sharing the personal point of view of the American singer, and naturally, fans wanted to know more about the message behind the lines. In this article, we will delve into the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video of the song below.

Meghan Trainor - Made You Look (Official Music Video) Watch this video on YouTube

Made You Look: the lyrics and their meaning

Made You Look is a song about self-confidence in a long-term relationship. In the lyrics, Meghan Trainor expresses her ability to attract her man still, even after years married together and after the many things that can change a woman’s body in life (Meghan also gave birth to a child in 2021).

Since the song’s beginning, the chorus happily explains how Meghan can still catch her husband’s attention without needing expensive clothes or accessories.

Meghan has all the possible confidence about her effect on her husband, and she can also give him those sexy allusions that women use inside a relationship. With elegance, as Meghan has always been.

There is a unique, safe feeling inside the domestic routine of a long-term relationship: it’s the certainty that you don’t need to prepare your look carefully to get your partner’s attention. Our ordinary look works just fine because attraction comes from love.

That’s the simple meaning of the lyrics inside Made You Look: I don’t need the best makeup or the fanciest clothes to attract you; I have a visible effect on you, even the way I am, naturally, in the domestic dimension. That’s the self-confidence that men find extremely attractive in women.

Is Meghan Trainor still married?

People sometimes ask this question, primarily when Meghan publishes songs where she talks about love and attraction. The answer is: yes, Meghan Trainor is still happily married to the American actor Daryl Sabara. The two have a child, Riley, and the husband was also present in the official video of Made You Look (you find it above in this article).

The complete lyrics

I could have my Gucci on

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

But even with nothin’ on

Bet I made you look (I made you look)

I’ll make you double take soon as I walk away

Call up your chiropractor just in case your neck break

Ooh, tell me what you, what you

What you gon’ do, ooh

‘Cause I’m ’bout to make a scene, double up that sunscreen

I’m ’bout to turn the heat up, gonna make your glasses steam

Ooh, tell me what you, what you

What you gon’ do, ooh

When I do my walk, walk (Oh)

I can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop (Oh)

‘Cause they don’t make a lot of what I got, got (Ah, ah)

Ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop (Bop-bop-bop)

I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on)

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

But even with nothin’ on

Bet I made you look (I made you look)

Yeah, I look good in my Versace dress (Take it off)

But I’m hotter when my morning hair’s a mess

‘Cause even with my hoodie on

Bet I made you look (I made you look)

Mhm-hm-hm

And once you get a taste (Woo), you’ll never be the same

This ain’t that ordinary, this that 14 karat cake

Ooh, tell me what you, what you

What you gon’ do, ooh

When I do my walk, walk (Oh)

I can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop (Oh)

‘Cause they don’t make a lot of what I got, got (Ah, ah)

Ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop (Bop-bop-bop)

Ooh, I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on)

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

But even with nothin’ on

Bet I made you look (Said I made you look)

Yeah, I look good in my Versace dress (Take it off, baby)

But I’m hotter when my morning hair’s a mess (A mess)

‘Cause even with my hoodie on

Bet I made you look (Said I made you look)