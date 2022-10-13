Tove Lo, Grapefruit: the song lyrics and their meaning

Grapefruit is a song released by the Swedish singer Tove Lo in October 2022. The track is about a delicate topic, very personal for the singer, and people wanted to deepen the lyrics to understand the hidden meaning behind them and the story related to Tove Lo’s personal life. In this article, we will provide all answers, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Grapefruit: the song lyrics and their meaning

Grapefruit is a painful song about eating disorders. It’s the first time Tove Lo explicitly addresses this topic in her music: she has struggled with eating disorders since she was 15. In the lyrics, the singer describes how she doesn’t like her body and the image she sees in the mirror. The grapefruit is well known to people who want to lose weight, and it becomes the symbol of an obsession, as the artist eats a number of them.

The song’s beginning bluntly describes the effects of eating disorders in everyday life: “Chokin’ on my hands all night” refers to the practice of self-induced vomiting in front of the running faucet. “Counting all the calories” is another recurrent practice of people affected by this disorder, as they avoid it at all costs to gain weight.

Countin’ while I run the tap

I’m on my knees

Chokin’ on my hands all night

In my sleep

Countin’ all the calories

Now get ’em up

Body positivity

Help me out

Tove Lo asks for help in the last line: we can consider this song a brave act of awareness, as the singer explicitly faces her problem in her music, sharing it with her fans. It may depend on the fact that the disorder returned recently after a while, as the chorus hints:

One, two, grapefruit

How am I back here again?

Three, four, lose more

I know my mirrors are lyin’

Five, six, hate this

Take back the body I’m in

What I see is not me

What I see is not me

One, two, grapefruit

Wish I could change overnight

Three, four, lose more

Kill my obsession, please die

Five, six, hate this

How am I still in this fight?

What I see is not me

What I see is not me

In the Grapefruit lyrics, Tove Lo talks to a girl, probably the girl she loves currently (the singer is bisexual). She addresses her as a “disciplined girl” and admits that she’s glad to have her on the worst days, when she feels out of place.

When I’m hurtin’, every time I have a bad day

Then everyone gets lost

But I’m learnin’ every time I feel out of place

That you are all I’ve got, oh

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics inside Grapefruit: I’m struggling again with my eating disorder, I hate it, and I hate the way it transforms me; I don’t see a way out right now, but Iat least I have you in this challenging moment, and that gives me relief.

The complete lyrics

Countin’ while I run the tap

I’m on my knees

Chokin’ on my hands all night

In my sleep

Countin’ all the calories

Now get ’em up

Body positivity

Help me out

The swans of ballet

Their skin and their bones, that’s not me

I’d die for my love though, break

Break ’til I wither away

What I see is not me

What I see is not me

One, two, grapefruit

How am I back here again?

Three, four, lose more

I know my mirrors are lyin’

Five, six, hate this

Take back the body I’m in

What I see is not me

What I see is not me

One, two, grapefruit

Wish I could change overnight

Three, four, lose more

Kill my obsession, please die

Five, six, hate this

How am I still in this fight?

What I see is not me

What I see is not me

Sweet girl, you’re so disciplined

Now keep it down

I don’t like my measurements

Won’t make a sound

Diana, how she guards the clock (The clock)

She’s in control (Control)

Now why is everyone in shock? (In shock)

You let her go

The swans of ballet (‘Llet)

Their skin and their bones, that’s not me (Me)

I’d die for my love though, break (Break)

Break ’til I wither away

What I see is not me

What I see is not me

One, two, grapefruit

How am I back here again?

Three, four, lose more

I know my mirrors are lyin’

Five, six, hate this

Take back the body I’m in

What I see is not me

What I see is not me

One, two, grapefruit

Wish I could change overnight

Three, four, lose more

Kill my obsession, please die

Five, six, hate this

How am I still in this fight?

What I see is not me

What I see is not me

What I see is not me

What I see is not me

When I’m hurtin’, every time I have a bad day

Then everyone gets lost

But I’m learnin’ every time I feel out of place

That you are all I’ve got, oh

One, two, grapefruit

How am I back here again?

Three, four, lose more

I know my mirrors are lyin’

Five, six, hate this

Take back the body I’m in (Oh)

What I see is not me

What I see is not me

One, two, grapefruit

Wish I could change overnight

Three, four, lose more

Kill my obsession, please die

Five, six, hate this

How am I still in this fight?

What I see is not me

What I see is not me