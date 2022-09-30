KSI, Summer Is Over: the lyrics & the meaning

Summer Is Over is a song released by the British rapper KSI on September 2022. Presented on Instagram the day before and announced as a very personal, heartfelt track, the song became viral immediately. The lyrics’ meaning is unclear, and people want to know more about what the song refers to. In this article, we will provide an interpretation of the song, and you will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official visualizer of the song below.

KSI - Summer Is Over [Official Visualiser] Watch this video on YouTube

Summer Is Over: the lyrics & their meaning

Summer Is Over is a song about the end of a challenging period, made of doubts and uncertainty. The rapper has not revealed the core of the track, but the Instagram post that announced the song says:

“This song is so personal to me. I can’t lie, I’ve cried several times making and listening to it. I made this song at a really painful time in my life where mentally and physically I was struggling a lot. As someone in the public, I tend to have to hide my sad moments, so I normally use music therapeutically to help me get through those times. So yeah, this song means a lot to me, and has taken a lot for me to finally put it out (as some of you know).”

The song talks about “our love,” so the singer addresses the object of his love and has questions for them.

Maybe our love is a demon unchained

If it was the same, would you do it all again?

How long does the high last? Do you know?

Life presents ups and downs, and the rapper wonders how long a “high” could last. The song has a sad mood, expressing the difference between the crowd with their hands in the air, pretending that summer will never end, and the rapper’s point of view, aware that this season is over.

I see crowds of millions there

All f**ed up with their hands in the air

Ready just to party like the summer don’t end, end

I need you like the sun, sun, sun, sunshine

Now summer is over (Summer is over)

Summer is over (Summer is over)

KSI is struggling. He’s feeling he’s not living his life entirely. He feels enormous pressure and thinks he needs to make big decisions. Perhaps decisions that will go against his nature, against his natural way of driving his life. All this appears clear from the following lines:

Living in a past life

Maybe it’s the last time

Heavy on the inside

Looking for my star sign, oh

Everything is tie-dyed (Ooh-ooh)

I don’t wanna live a lie (Ooh-ooh)

I’ve been thinking I was better on my own

Made decisions that would make you wanna hate me (Nah)

So we have a challenging period, a season where people want to party, whereas KSI feels that the party season is over, doubts about how to go on with the object of his love, and the awareness that he needs this love. When we think about love, we conclude that we are talking about a person: if that was true, KSI is talking to the girl he loves about the difficult period he has lived in lately, wondering if they have to break up, but recognizing that he needs her.

This explanation could work. But what if KSI is not talking about a person? There is another thing that he indeed loves: music. From this point of view, the song could be his conversation with music as art. The recent, challenging period changed the game’s rules, which could make him feel like he’s living a lie. He may have thought of giving up his career. He sees the crowds asking for a party in front of him, but he believes the golden years of fun and joy in music are over. And now he may wonder: shall I really go on? Will this high (his success in life) still last for a while? Ultimately, he knows he needs music and believes he cannot quit this part of his life.

Those are two possible interpretations of the song. The lyrics behind Summer Is Over don’t offer an explicit meaning; therefore, until the rapper officially reveals the underlying message, there is still space for your possible point of view.

The complete lyrics

Living in a past life

Maybe it’s the last time

Heavy on the inside

Looking for my star sign, oh

Everything is tie-dyed (Ooh-ooh)

I don’t wanna live a lie (Ooh-ooh)

So how am I supposed to feel alright?

How am I supposed to get up from the feeling?

I see crowds of millions there

All f**ed up with their hands in the air

Ready just to party like the summer don’t end, end

Maybe our love is a demon unchained

If it was the same, would you do it all again?

How long does the high last? Do you know? (Know)

I need you like the sun, sun, sun, sunshine

Now summer is over (Summer is over)

Summer is over (Summer is over)

I need you like the moon, moon, moon, moonlight

Now summer is over (Summer is over)

Summer is over (Summer is over, oh-oh, yeah)

Got me tired, thinkin’ nobody can save me

You’re the price I gotta pay for, that’s my baby

I’ve been thinking I was better on my own

Made decisions that would make you wanna hate me (Nah)

I thought pressure was supposed to makes us diamonds

Sunshine, crystal waters on these islands

I remember when everyone so toxic

I’m sick, got to pretend that it’s nothing when—

I see crowds of millions there

All f**ed up with their hands in the air

Ready just to party like the summer don’t end, end

Maybe our love is a demon unchained

If it was the same, would you do it all again?

How long does the high last? Do you know? (Know)

I need you like the sun, sun, sun, sunshine

Now summer is over (Summer is over)

Summer is over (Summer is over)

I need you like the moon, moon, moon, moonlight

Now summer is over (Summer is over)

Summer is over (Summer is over, oh-oh, yeah)

What’s the point of getting locked in here?

Was the point to get trapped in here?

On the road, I made a love song, yeah (Summer is over)

Why you wanna go somewhere? (Summer is over)

Now you had me feel lonely

And I’d rather be doing me

Now I’ve stuck around (Summer is over), I know

(Summer is over)

I need you like the sun, sun, sun, sunshine

Now summer is over (Summer is over)

Summer is over (Summer is over)

I need you like the moon, moon, moon, moonlight

Now summer is over (Summer is over)

Summer is over (Summer is over, oh-oh, yeah)