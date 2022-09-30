Ed Sheeran, Celestial: the song lyrics & the meaning

Celestial is a song released by Ed Sheeran on September 2022. As often happens with the British singer, the track became immediately viral, and people got curious to read the lyrics and understand their meaning. This article will provide all answers, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video below.

Celestial: inside the lyrics and their meaning

Celestial is a love song where the singer describes how the significant one makes him feel good. From the song’s lyrics, we understand that Ed Sheeran’s nature tends to damage the harmony and beauty that love usually brings to life. But the presence of the girl she loves keeps all troubles away.

There is a recurrent symbol in Ed Sheeran’s poetry:

Hearts balanced on a razor blade

As Genius points out, Ed Sheeran used this metaphor already in his 2017’s song What Do I Know, describing the precarious balance between two parts of himself. Here the line intends to explain how human nature leads us to break that balance from time to time:

We are designed to love and break

And to rinse and repeat it all again

But we don’t have to take it as a self-fulfilling prophecy: love can fix this, and that’s how the singer sees the presence of his girl in his life. Her arms are there behind the clouds, trying to reach him. And that will keep away all the troubles he has inside his heart.

I know your arms are reachin’ out

From somewhere beyond the clouds

You can feel the progression inside Celestial lyrics: the song’s beginning mentions razor blades & troubles, but then the beauty of love breaks through the clouds, and the chorus becomes a happy description of the feelings the singer has when he feels wrapped by her passion.

You make me feel

Like my troubled heart is a million miles away

You make me feel

Like I’m drunk on stars and we’re dancing out in the space

Celestial

Celestial

Celestial is the word that represents the peak of the beautiful feelings he has. Love reassures him and keeps the doubts away. Reading the song’s lyrics, we sense how Ed Sheeran needs this kind of reassurance: the second part of the song describes how he wants to believe that love is the real purpose of our life, the actual reason why we live:

We were made to be nothin’ more than this

Findin’ magic in all the smallest things

The way we notice, that’s what really matters

Let’s make tonight go on and on and on

That becomes the real meaning behind Celestial lyrics: there is a dark side inside me that breaks things from time to time, and it scares me. But the truth is that I need your love; I need you to keep my demons away. And among your arms, I feel in heaven.

The complete lyrics

You see tonight, it could go either way

Hearts balanced on a razor blade

We are designed to love and break

And to rinse and repeat it all again

I get stuck when the world’s too loud

And things don’t look up when you’re goin’ down

I know your arms are reachin’ out

From somewhere beyond the clouds

You make me feel

Like my troubled heart is a million miles away

You make me feel

Like I’m drunk on stars and we’re dancing out in the space

Celestial

Celestial

I see the light shining through the rain

A thousand colours in a brighter shade

Needed to rise from the lowest place

There’s silver lining that surrounds the grey

When I get lost, will you come back around?

Things don’t look up when you’re goin’ down

I know your arms, they are reachin’ out

From somewhere beyond the clouds

You make me feel

Like my troubled heart is a million miles away

You make me feel

Like I’m drunk on stars and we’re dancing out in the space

Celestial

Celestial, oh

We were made to be nothin’ more than this

Findin’ magic in all the smallest things

The way we notice, that’s what really matters

Let’s make tonight go on and on and on

(You make me feel) We were made to be nothin’ more than this

Findin’ magic in all the smallest things

(You make me feel) The way we notice, that’s what really matters

Let’s make tonight go on and on and on

You make me feel

Like my troubled heart is a million miles away

You make me feel

Like I’m drunk on stars and we’re dancing out in the space

Celestial, ohh

Celestial, ohh

Celestial, ohh

We were made to be nothin’ more than this

Findin’ magic in all the smallest things (Celestial, ohh)

The way we notice, that’s what really matters is

Make tonight go on and on and on

Celestial