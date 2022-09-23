Everyone is Dumb: the Do Revenge trailer theme song

Do Revenge landed on Netflix on September 16, 2022, and it immediately entered the most streamed vision of the week. Starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, it’s a teenage movie about two girls who team up against the injustices they experienced in the school context. The comedy received good feedback from the audience, and one of its strengths is the soundtrack, full of modern, catchy songs that remained stuck in everybody’s mind. The soundtrack’s most popular song is the one repeating “Everyone is Dumb” in the chorus, a song used in the movie trailer and in one scene in the middle of the film: let’s discover it.

What’s “Everyone is dumb,” the trailer theme song of the movie Do Revenge?

The song featured in the Do Revenge official trailer with the line “Everyone is Dumb” is Dumb Dumb by Mazie. You can find the official video below.

Mazie is an emerging singer born in the U.S.A. She released Dumb Dumb in 2021 as part of her debut EP, The Rainbow Cassette, and the song rapidly became the most streamed of her songs. Her music is considered “alternative pop mixed with vintage psychedelia,” it’s sharp and full of creativity, and Dumb Dumb is a perfect example of her talent.

The song’s lyrics simply describe how people have gotten weird lately. According to Mazie’s comment on the track, the idea comes from “QAnon, misinformation, and how quickly the internet has degraded the concept of ‘fact.’ The lyrics ‘Everyone is dumb’ just felt like a very fitting synopsis of those conversations.”

Here is part of the song lyrics where Mazie expresses with irony how madness took over the world:

There must be something in the corn flakes

Making it hard for us to think straight

I just wanna go from here

Close my eyes and disappear

I just wanna be the comic relief

Making jokes, not taking any responsibility

It’s waking up inside of the dream

You don’t know what to believe

Everyone is dumb

Dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb

La, la, la, la, la, la, la

A catchy, creative song that perfectly fits the lighthearted mood of the movie Do Revenge.

