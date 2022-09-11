d4vd, Romantic Homicide: the lyrics and their meaning

Romantic Homicide is a song by the young musician d4vd, who became famous in recent years thanks to the Internet. The song was already viral on TikTok and other social media, but the official video was released on September 7, 2022. The lyrics are short but dense, and people are interested in understanding better the more profound meaning. This article will interpret the song’s meaning and provide the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video of the song below.

d4vd - Romantic Homicide (Official Music Video) Watch this video on YouTube

Romantic Homicide: inside the lyrics and their meaning

Romantic Homicide is a breakup song where the protagonist has already moved on emotionally. Analyzing the song’s lyrics, it’s not clear who broke up first: it seems more a decision started by his partner, but the singer thinks it’s the right decision. One line, in particular, says that explicitly:

I don’t mean to be complacent

With the decision you made, but why?

According to these lines, the other person made the decision. And that would justify the fear he expresses in the first lines, where he feels like the other person doesn’t care:

I’m scared, it feels like you don’t care

Enlighten me, my dear

Why am I still here, oh?

Unlike how people approach a breakup in the initial phase, though, d4vd here seems to be at a point where he succeeded in processing the end of the relationship. He says expressively two things that create a net emotional distance between him and the other person:

In the back of my mind

You died

And I didn’t even cry

No, not a single tear

I can’t believe I said it

But it’s true

I hate you

The two concepts above usually are two essential milestones in processing a breakup: erasing the presence of that person from our life to fully accept that they are not part of our life anymore and developing natural hate for them, needed to compensate for the residual love that could still exist in our heart. With these two steps, we manage to disconnect emotionally from that person and start rebuilding our life.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that d4vd is at peace with himself. He already expressed fear in the song’s beginning, and at some point later, some sadness also emerges:

And I’m sick of waiting patiently

For someone that won’t even arrive

In these cases, there can be some disappointment in love, but it’s expected. If our self-love is not affected, if we still believe that we deserve love and will get it, we won’t introduce obstacles to our destiny. And that’s what we all should do in front of a breakup.

After all, this is the real meaning of the lyrics inside Romantic Homicide: you left me alone, and I won’t chase you. I hate you, and you are dead to me. With these two statements in my head, I start the reconstruction and move on: love will knock again at my door when it’s the right time.

The complete lyrics

I’m scared, it feels like you don’t care

Enlighten me, my dear

Why am I still here, oh?

I don’t mean to be complacent

With the decision you made, but why?

In the back of my mind

You died

And I didn’t even cry

No, not a single tear

And I’m sick of waiting patiently

For someone that won’t even arrive

In the back of my mind

I killed you

And I didn’t even regret it

I can’t believe I said it

But it’s true

I hate you