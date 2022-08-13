Blonde is a biographical movie based on Marilyn Monroe’s life, coming on Netflix on September 28, 2022. Starring Ana de Armas, the film is adapted from the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, and it aims to cover the public and private sides of Marylin’s life. The trailer, released on July 28, immediately shares the sensation that we won’t just watch the happy part of her life. Even the song does its job of turning the mood dark. Let’s discover what the music featured in the trailer is.

You can find Blonde official trailer here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the Blonde trailer?

The song featured in the Blonde movie trailer is a new, darker version of Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend by Marylin Monroe. You can find the original version of the song below.

The original version is happy and perfect for entertaining. However, the remixed song in the movie trailer has a completely different atmosphere and hints at the obscure sides of Marylin’s life that the movie will show. Netflix didn’t release the trailer version of the song yet.

Below you can find the lyrics you hear during the trailer:

A kiss on the hand

May be quite continental

But diamonds are a girl’s best friend

Men grow cold

As girls grow old

And we all lose our charms in the end

But square-cut or pear-shaped

These rocks don’t loose their shape

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend

Diamonds! Diamonds!

The song is an ironic hymn to the way women love diamonds. Marylin Monroe explains that there may be many ways a man can use to show love, but they all tend to deteriorate over time. Instead, diamonds maintain their beautiful shape forever, representing the best gift a man can give to the girl he loves.

