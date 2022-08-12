YG, Toxic: inside the lyrics and their meaning

Toxic is the new song released by the American rapper YG on August 11, 2022. It’s a collaboration with Mary J. Blige, representing a conversation between a girl and a guy inside a relationship that we can easily define as toxic. The lyrics are pretty peculiar: let’s analyze them and discover their meaning. At the end of the article, you’ll find the complete song’s lyrics.

You can find the official video of the song below.

Toxic: the lyrics and their meaning

The song is about a toxic relationship, where the guy dates the girl only for his pleasure, faking his love. The peculiarity of the track is that YG says many of the typical expressions that narcissistic personalities say inside a toxic relationship: talking about love superficially, throwing the girl into confusion, and blaming her for not understanding it correctly.

Mary J. Blige plays the role of the girl, who wants pure love, and wishes she was able to recognize when she does not love herself enough, throwing herself into a toxic relationship.

How can I love somebody else?

If I can’t love myself enough

To know when it’s time

Time to let go

All I really want (Yeah)

Is to be happy (Oh, yeah)

And to find a love that’s mine (Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah)

It would be so sweet (Hey)

On the other side, we have YG: he extremely sexualizes the relationship, reducing everything to the mutual physical desire. From his point of view, they are together because of sex. He gives her the sex she wants and the material objects she wishes, and he considers this the form of love she truly needs.

I know what she want, she want what’s inside my jeans

She want my heart with the lock, she wanna throw away the key

She make lovе, she will get f**ed, gang, gang, got her throwin’ up Bs

She like, “Boy, don’t do me wrong, just Birc’ and Prada me”

It’s casa, ’cause they come but I really love her

Got her out here competin’ with my baby mother

Bought her a new car, I be on the bumper

No, she can’t see me leavin’, she like Stevie Wonder

It’s interesting how YG presents his behavior as a form of love while he actually adopts all typical approaches that disrespect the emotional side of the partner. For example, excluding the possibility of breaking her heart because it’s just a sexual relationship:

Couldn’t break her heart, you gotta break her bed, ayy

Kill that p**y, hurt, she dead, butt naked in bed, is what she said

Or claiming that he loves her, interpreting the sexualization as proof of his love:

Do you love her? Yeah, I really love her

She met my mother, cool with my brother (My brother)

We be doin’ our thing, no Danny Glover

Like, f**k it, ’bout to have two baby mothers (Baby mothers)

Before you get dressed up, hit it on the dresser

I’m out here givin’ love, pain and pleasure

He’s even aware of giving her pain, together with his version of love. And interestingly, Mary J. Blige does her part in the conversation, stating again that she wants to love and be happy. In the last lines of the second verse, the conflict emerges, where the girl expresses her confusion, and he claims there is no reason to be confused, as the proof of his love is evident. Therefore, her tears can only be fake:

But she confused, she want titles and I tell her “Nah”

She confused, us together is what she saw

She confused, ’cause I love her so that’s what she thought

She’s confused and that’s ’cause I be in it raw

She confused and she tellin’ me it’s my fault

I said I love her, then I point out things that I brought

You knew from the gate I had family I won’t shake

So stop bein’ fake, tears fall from her face when I talk

At the song’s end, a preacher talks to the Lord and asks Him to give this man the strength to behave the right way, stopping “breakin’ hearts and makin’ babies.” His request is to open the man’s eyes and make him realize that the best is to end all these toxic relationships.

Our father, the father of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob

The one that took two fish and five loads of bread

And blessed a multitude of people

I come to you today, askin’ you to give this young man courage

To do the right thing, givin’ in strength, Lord

‘Cause right now, he’s out here, breakin’ hearts and makin’ babies

So I feel the best for him and all those involved

Is to end all relationships

Give him wisdom to make the right decisions, Lord

Getting at the meaning of the lyrics, Toxic is a peculiar rap song about bad relationships and narcissistic personalities, and many people will relate to the words in this track.

The complete lyrics

