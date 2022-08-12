What’s the song in the Heinz Ketchup A.I. commercial?

Somebody says it’s one of the most brilliant and creative commercials ever made. It’s the Heinz Ketchup commercial released in July 2022, with a simple concept: sharing the idea that if we ask an advanced artificial intelligence to create visual associations with the word “ketchup,” they will always create images resembling the famous Heinz bottle. Most people have appreciated the commercial, and the song in the background is an excellent example of classical music. Let’s discover it.

You can find the Heinz A.I. commercial here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the 2022 Heinz A.I. Ketchup commercial?

The song featured in the Heinz “A.I.” Ketchup commercial released in July 2022 is Also Sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss. You can find the track in full streaming below.

The song was composed by the German composer in 1896. The most notable use of this track is in Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey, with marked this song as the most recognizable soundtrack of space missions and futuristic scenarios. For example, BBC used it as the soundtrack for the coverage of the Apollo space missions.

In the case of Heinz Ketchup, the connection is with the A.I. that generates the Ketchup images, which relates with the artificial intelligence present also in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Discover other popular commercial songs on Auralcrave