Kid Cudi, love.: inside the lyrics and their meaning

Kid Cudi released his new album on July 8: it’s called The Boy Who Flew To The Moon and, based on the “Vol. 1” indicated at the end, it will probably be the first of a series of records like he already did with the Man on the Moon series. You can stream it from your favorite streaming service here. One of the most played songs on the album is the last one, love., a beautiful track full of harmony, with lyrics expressing an important meaning. In this article, we will explore the message shared by the song and provide interpretations of its lines.

You can find the official streaming of the song on Youtube below.

Kid Cudi, love.: the meaning of the lyrics

love. is an optimistic song about the way we have to fight our pain and chase our inner peace. The track is strictly related to Kid Cudi’s personal story: he dealt with depression and drug addiction, and the healing path was a process that required a lot of personal growth. This song tells us that he’s still fighting the demons inside himself, but he’s winning the battle: the rapper is happy to be alive, owns the right tools to feel better, and loves himself and his life.

I am happy to be alive

‘Cause I know I could not be in a place that’s filled with lies

Can’t stand no quiet nights, while I fill up my glass with pride

Hopeful is all I know, how to keep me from silent cries

Nothing I can say, facing all this pain in my way

The pain is still there. When we have a long, painful story, we may have to accept the presence of our demons and live with it. But we also learn our way to find peace and wellness despite them. In Kid Cudi’s case, hope is the way: he’s confident everything will be fine. Loneliness can hurt (the quiet nights mentioned in the lyrics), but it can’t last forever.

Don’t be so down, c’mon, young homie

You’ll be okay, you’ll find real love

All of the stories, the hero gets lonely

Now is the time to show what you’re made of

The chorus is an optimistic message for everybody: live with hope, and don’t surrender to loneliness. True love will come, because we all deserve it. Prove your worth to yourself and the world, and remember: the heroes are lonely. It’s a comforting message to everyone who had to fight their own battle, who feel lonely sometimes. Kid Cudi is telling us that we should allow ourselves to live with hope because we will get what we deserve.

I fight it every day

Why am I this way?

A n***a tryna maintain

I sit and tell myself, “Okay”

We gotta find another way

You gotta find another way

You gotta find another way

These lines describe Kid Cudi’s approach when life gets complicated: you take a long break, acknowledge your emotions, and tell yourself that it’s okay. The solution cannot be letting the emotions take over: we need to find another way. You need to find another way. And that brings us to hope. And ultimately, to love.

After all, this is the meaning Kid Cudi wanted to convey in love lyrics: hold up and trust your destiny. You have all reasons to love yourself. You are a hero and deserve true love. The title is stylized in lower case, with a full stop at the end. Like the end of a sentence that needs no reply.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

I am happy to be alive

‘Cause I know I could not be in a place that’s filled with lies

Can’t stand no quiet nights, while I fill up my glass with pride

Hopeful is all I know, how to keep me from silent cries

Nothing I can say, facing all this pain in my way

I fight it every day

Why am I this way?

A n***a tryna maintain

I sit and tell myself, “Okay”

We gotta find another way

You gotta find another way

You gotta find another way

Don’t be so down, c’mon, young homie

You’ll be okay, you’ll find real love

All of the stories, the hero gets lonely

Now is the time to show what you’re made of

Don’t be so down, c’mon, young homie

You’ll be okay, you’ll find real love

All of the stories, the hero gets lonely

Now is the time to show what you’re made of