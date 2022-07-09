Brent Faiyaz, Loose Change: inside the meaning of the lyrics

Loose Change is one of the most beloved songs of Wasteland, the album that Brent Faiyaz released on July 8. Despite the many collaborations inside the album (Drake, Tyler The Creator, Alicia Keys, The Neptunes, Steve Lacy, Joony), Loose Change caught the attention of his fans, most likely because of the lyrics that open an intimate vision about love and relationships. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning and the point of view Brent offered about love.

Brent Faiyaz, Loose Change: the meaning of the lyrics

In Loose Change, Brent Faiyaz talks about a love relationship that isn’t working. According to the song lyrics, she’s not trying hard enough, spreading lies about him. We can see that from the lines in the second half of the song:

You wanna be my equal, you won’t even do the half (No)

This s**t don’t add up, no, you don’t even know the math

It seems that things slowly got worse in this relationship. There was a time when they barely talked, but now the girl has a lot to say, and sometimes it’s hard for him to manage.

What’s left of us?

What’s left of our lives?

It’s only you, it’s only me

It’s only us at the end of the night

I remember when you couldn’t tell me a thing

Now you talk so much, it drives me insane

The way the relationship evolved led Brent to question love as a whole. He’s probably wondering why relationships are often so complicated, why is it so hard to find the right balance. He often ends up dealing with aspects of his relationships that don’t match his feelings, and he needs to put additional effort into dealing with what comes from the girl involved.

You know the truth (You lying on me?)

I was always holdin’ you down (You know how we was rocking)

You down, maybe not (Here we go again)

And what we see ain’t what it seems or feels, girl

What is love? (What’s that?)

Love, what is love?

What’s the reason for the misunderstandings present in his relationship? We may have a hint here on some lines of this song and on Price of Fame‘s lyrics that we analyzed here.

Yeah, yeah, I swear the fame ain’t changed s**t, but who am I?

You see the Patek and you think a n***a blowin’ time

Is you blind?

It seems that fame harmed the interactions between Brent Faiyaz and the world. Maybe because they all think that, as a famous and rich rapper, he matches the superficial, greedy stereotype that many hip-hop artists feed in their music. In the lyrics of his new album, he keeps repeating that fame hasn’t changed what he really is, so Brent demands that the luxury objects he may wear, like the Philippe Patek watch mentioned in these lines, don’t change the impression the others have of him. Especially if we are talking about the girlfriend, who’s supposed to know him better than the others.

Loose Change is, therefore, a song about the artist’s disappointment in love. Fame has a price to pay, and he realizes now that it’s hard to maintain a love relationship healthy if wealth creates prejudices. It would be much better if at least your girlfriend knows you enough to look beyond appearance, but it seems not the case with Brent Faiyaz’s relationships.

The complete lyrics

Oh

Oh (What’s goin’ on?)

(Here we go again)

What’s left of us?

What’s left of our lives?

It’s only you, it’s only me

It’s only us at the end of the night

I remember when you couldn’t tell me a thing

Now you talk so much, it drives me insane (here we go again)

But you got you some great—

Hmm, so what can I say to you?

But I’m off that, had to fall back

You got everybody thinkin’ I’m all bad (Ah)

You know the truth (You lying on me?)

I was always holdin’ you down (You know how we was rocking)

You down, maybe not (Here we go again)

And what we see ain’t what it seems or feels, girl

What is love? (What’s that?)

Love, what is love?

Would you believe it if I told you all about it?

About how pressure just keep addin’ up (Addin’ up, up)

Then we just get mad and f**k

We was livin’ fast as f**k (Fast as f**k)

Drugs don’t get me high enough

All these people always lyin’ bout something

I’m sorry I’m so fly, so what?

(F**k I’ma be sorry for?)

I was countin’ zeros, I’m a hometown hero

N***as (Mmm), green like CeeLo

These n***as do anything for some C-Notes (Mmm-hmm-mmm)

At what cost? Hit Mercedes ’bout some free cars (Hmm-mmm)

I know it’s n***as worse off

Maybe my sense of reality is turned off, who the f**k knows?

I just make songs, who am I to challenge how this s**t goes?

It’s sarcasm by the way (Ah, s**t)

You wanna be my equal, you won’t even do the half (No)

This s**t don’t add up, no, you don’t even know the math (Yeah, yeah)

It ain’t even the half, who said it’s gon’ even last? (I didn’t)

Sometimes I wanna beat your a--

Wait, but you know I won’t do that

(I’m sorry I say that, you know I ain’t mean it)

Yeah, yeah, I swear the fame ain’t changed s**t, but who am I?

You see the Patek and you think a n***a blowin’ time

Is you blind?

And what we see, ain’t what it seems or feels, girl

What is love? (What’s that?)

What is love? (Girl)

And what we see, ain’t what it seems or feels, girl

What is love?

Love