Pitbull, Café Con Leche: what’s the meaning of the lyrics?

Café con Leche is the new single by Pitbull, out on July 8. Pitbull sings most of the song in Spanish, an aspect that made many fans happy: the beat is incredibly catchy, and the song risks being a real summer hit. Since the lyrics are in Spanish, we will provide the song’s meaning in English in this article.

You can find the lyric video of Café con Leche below.

Café con Leche: the meaning of the lyrics

Café con Leche is Spanish for Coffee with Milk. In urban slang, the expression alludes to interracial contact between a black and a white person. And based on what Pitbull sings, we are clearly talking about sex.

¿Quién tiene café?

Yo tengo la leche

Do you have coffe?

I’ve got the milk

Si tú sabes colar café, mami, cuélgame este paquete

If you know how to strain coffee, mommy, hang this package on me

From these two lines, it’s clear to everybody that the song is full of sexual allusions that Pitbull makes to his “mami.” That’s, therefore, the real meaning of Café con Leche lyrics: he’s white, Mami is black, they can mix well together. Give me a coffee with milk, mommy.

The complete lyrics and the English translation

Dame un café con leche, mami

Dame un café con leche (Azúcar)

Give me a coffee with milk, mommy

Give me a coffee with milk (sugar)

¿Quién tiene café?

Yo tengo la leche

Do you have coffe?

I’ve got the milk

Dame un café con leche, mami

Dame un café con leche

Give me a coffee with milk, mommy

Give me a coffee with milk

¿Quién tiene café? (Café?) Que yo tengo la leche (Leche)

Si tú sabes colar café (Café), mami, cuélgame este paquete (Paquete)

Ahora vámonos de fiesta, mami, vámonos de piquete (Piquete)

One’s company, two’s a crowd and three’s a party, café con leche

Who has coffee? I have milk (Milk)

If you know how to strain coffee (Coffee), mommy, hang this package on me (Package)

Now let’s go party, mommy, let’s go picket (Picket)

One’s company, two’s a crowd and three’s a party, coffee with milk

Dame un café con leche, mami

Dame un café con leche

Give me a coffee with milk, mommy

Give me a coffee with milk

¿Quién tiene café? (Café)

Yo tengo la leche (Leche)

Who has coffee? (Coffee)

I have milk (Milk)

Dame un café con leche, mami

Dame un café con leche

Give me a coffee with milk, mommy

Give me a coffee with milk

Ella le gusta el café, pero le encanta la leche (leche)

En la noche y en la mañana, ella siempre quiere su tete (Ahora)

Ahora vámonos de fiesta, mami, vámonos de piquete (Piquete)

One’s company, two’s a crowd and three’s a party, café con leche

She likes coffee, but she loves milk (milk)

At night and in the morning, she always wants her tea (Now)

Now let’s go party, mommy, let’s go picket (Picket)

One’s company, two’s a crowd and three’s a party, coffee with milk

Dame un café con leche, mami

Dame un café con leche (Azúcar)

Give me a coffee with milk, mommy

Give me a coffee with milk (sugar)