NLE Choppa, In The UK: inside the lyrics and their meaning

There are rappers who aim to become successful and make use of all those nice beats available on Beatopia to build their new tracks. And then there are the ones like NLE Choppa, who represents where all the others wish to get: In The UK is his new song, released on July 8th, and as usual, it’s among the most trending music of the moment. The lyrics go deep inside his street life: let’s delve into the song’s meaning.

In The UK: the meaning of the lyrics

In The UK is full of references to the criminal life in which NLE Choppa is often involved. The American rapper talks about knives, guns, living on the block, and having killers next to him. It’s a deep descent into the gangster world, told in ana straightforward, fearless way.

I’m in the UK, no blicky (Muad)

But the knife on me if s**t get sticky, yeah (Brr)

Still slide if it’s risky

Put the d**k on the Glock, leave ’em pissy (Brr)

Cut to the face, Buck 50

For NLE Choppa, the UK is a distant place, but even oversea, life would go the same way. He even talks about murders, bodies covered on white sheets, and the possibility of flying away and never coming back: the following lines reference Shamima Begum, who left the UK to join the Islamic State and never got the chance to come back.

If a n***a play with me, I’ma be like Shamima

I ain’t never gon’ make it back (You won’t make it back)

The UK mentioned in the song’s title, therefore, becomes a symbol of how the rapper’s life is troubled wherever he goes. A metaphor of how street life will follow you forever if you belong to it.

Mans not hot

Even overseas, I’m Grape street crippin’ (Brr-brr-brr)

Three o’clock

Even overseas, I’m daily droppin’ (Daily droppin’)

No love

Even overseas, I’m Grape street crippin’ (He’s not my bruv)

Never sober

Even overseas, I’m Grape street crippin’ (Get poked up)

No other hidden meanings inside the lyrics of In The UK: the song is a picture of gangster street life from NLE Choppa’s point of view.

The complete lyrics

I’m in the UK, no blicky (Muad)

But the knife on me if s**t get sticky, yeah (Brr)

Still slide if it’s risky

Put the d**k on the Glock, leave ’em pissy (Brr)

Cut to the face, Buck 50

One to the neck, give lil’ bruv hickeys (Brr)

Run away, do ’em like Ricky

Run s**t down, better run away quickly (Brr)

Tap in when I’m in your city

I’m the top boy, tell ’em get up with me, yeah (Get up with me)

Anywhere, any day, andale, I’ma have me about a few killers with me (A few killers with me)

Spinnin’ on thе block get dizzy

Spin on my block then you must be silly (Must be stupid)

Spin the block ’til we leave him drippy

Even overseas, I’m Grape street crippin’ (Ooh-woo)

We know your mans not hot

How you gon’ run from a dot-dot-dot (Brr-brr-brr)

Spin the block at three o’clock

I’ma link him until he drop (Until he drop)

No opp can get no love, he’s not my kind, he’s not my bruv (Not my bruv)

High as a kite, never sober

Back up, back up ‘fore you get poked up (Poked up)

NLE Jamie Oliver, shit ain’t sweet (Ain’t sweet)

I ain’t never do no trick or treats (Treats)

Leave a ni**a body wrapped up in the sheets (Brr, brr, brr)

White drop yellow tape all them streets

Sherlock Holmes gon’ have to come see (Come see)

How you gon’ solve this mystery?

Your momma in misery

My momma busy than me

I fu**ed your b* *h even though she clapped

But her a – fat so I made it clap

I don’t know you homie, I ain’t givin’ no dap (Givin’ no dap)

Only hand you get from me is slap (Brr)

If a n***a play with me, I’ma be like Shamima

I ain’t never gon’ make it back (You won’t make it back)

Link him, snuff him, stab him and that’s on that

Boris Johnson, a noncay

My b* *h like Beyoncé (Beyoncé)

Keep a K like Kanye

Might sneak in the UK (UK)

My house look lit like the Buckingham Palace

I stand over him, give a f**k about it (Give a f**k about it)

What it is to me? Just another body

What it is to you? Your folks dyin’

I’m in the UK, no blicky

But the knife on me if s**t get sticky, yeah (Brr)

Still slide if it’s risky

Put the d**k on the Glock, leave ’em pissy (Brr)

Cut to the face, Buck 50

One to the neck, give lil’ bruv hickeys (Brr)

Run away, do ’em like Ricky

Run s**t down, better run away quickly (Brr)

Tap in when I’m in your city

I’m the top boy, tell ’em get up with me, yeah (Get up with me)

Anywhere, any day, andale, I’ma have me about a few killers with me (A few killers with me)

Spinnin’ on the block gettin’ dizzy

Spin on my block then you must be silly (Must be stupid)

Spin the block ’til we leave ’em drippy

Even overseas, I’m Grape street crippin’ (Ooh-woo)

Mans not hot

Even overseas, I’m Grape street crippin’ (Brr-brr-brr)

Three o’clock

Even overseas, I’m daily droppin’ (Daily droppin’)

No love

Even overseas, I’m Grape street crippin’ (He’s not my bruv)

Never sober

Even overseas, I’m Grape street crippin’ (Get poked up)

We know your mans not hot

How you gon’ run from a dot-dot-dot (Trick or treats)

Spin the block at three o’clock (The sheets)

I’ma link him until he drop (All in the streets)

No opp can get no love, he’s not my kind, he’s not my bruv (Mystery)

High as a kite, never sober

Back up, back up ‘fore you get poked up (Get poked up)

‘Fore you get poked up (Get poked up)

Back up, back up ‘fore you get poked up (Get poked up)

Get poked up (Get poked up)

Back up, back up ‘fore you get poked up (Get poked up)