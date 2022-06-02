Jack Harlow & Drake, Churchill Downs: the lyrics meaning

Churchill Downs is last single released by Jack Harlow, extracted from the album Come Home the Kids Miss You, out on May 2022. The song is a collaboration with Drake, and we can hear each of them owning a half of the song, talking about how it feels to be in the position where they are, compared to all others. In this article we will go deeper inside the meaning of the lyrics, explaining what each rapper means on his part.

Below you can find the official video of the song.

Churchill Downs: inside the meaning of the lyrics

Churchill Downs is a famous racehorse track in Kentucky, and it’s the place where Jack Harlow and Drake have been spotted together in the days when they were working at this song. It therefore represent a public place where they can be noticed as famous people, a symbol of their success.

Both Jack Harlow and Drake use this song to brag about their current status, and how all others envy them for what they have. in the first half of the song, Jack Harlow talks about the money he has (“I know my grandpa would have a heart attack if I pulled a hunnid grand out / So I’m not gonna pull a hunnid grand out”) and the recognition he receives from the other notable rappers (“The G.O.A.T.s call me to the side like, “Can we have a word?”, referring to the Greatest Of All Time). Fame and success is reached, so the hard work it took was worth it: the verse “all that time in the kitchen finally panned out” probably refers to the time he spent in studio making music.

In last section of his part, Jack Harlow express gratitude for the opportunity to rap together with Drake, recognizing it as an honour:

Before I met Drizzy, I knew he and I would get along

But it’s hard to crack jokes when you really want advice

I mean, what’s it like to touch gold every time you touch a mic?

Soon after that, Drake’s part takes over, and even in that case the rapper is describing his situation, the way other rappers are jealous of him and attack him. He starts remembering where everything started, the issues of his childhood:

No parental guidance, I just see divorce

Therapy sessions, I’m in the waiting room, readin’ Forbes

Abandonment issues I’m gettin’ treated for

Here Drake refers to his parents’ divorce, that influenced him so much growing up. He admits that he’s getting therapy for the effect of this thrauma, and that serves as precondition to talk about the way people talk about him. “Like Rolling Stone”, a magazine Drake has no esteem for, because of the many times it misinterpreted his song. “‘Cause we already know how they rock, they throwin’ stones”, a sarcastic verse accusing others to have no arguments to present against him, and for that reason they just attack him with no reason.

Drake takes his time to mention his wealth as well. He talks about the real estate he bought and how that makes him different than the other rappers (“I got my realtor out here playin’ Monopoly, How can I address you when you don’t own property?”), he mentions the influence he has on the calendar of games played by the basketball team of his hometown Toronto (“I got enough pull to make the city start throwin’ games”) and he mentiones Daytona, the expensive Rolex watch.

This the preparation for the diss he drops in the middle of his part, probably addressed against the long-time rival Pusha T.

And every thing they sayin’ is irrational

And every way they movin’ is promotional

Everybody’s actin’ irreplaceable, it’s like they ain’t disposable

My urges for revenge are uncontrollable

That applies even though he knows he’s getting too old for that. Nevertheless, he cannot give up this part of his life, the feud against his enemies is always a priority and he will follow up on that, whatever it takes.

I know we’re gettin’ older though, yeah

But I gotta get a n***a back for that, it’s non-negotiable

It’s not even debatable

He ends his part returning the favour to Jack, recognizing him as a promising rapper for the future: “You know that boy Jack is goin’ places”.

The meaning of Churchill Downs then is just this: we are the top, and it’s a fact. The others can attack us, but nothing compares to the wealth and the success they reached.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The full lyrics

(Sung by Jack Harlow)

Sometimes when I sit back and really let it register

I did everything I said I would, and said it first

I mean the world’s in denial, but they all know what I’m headed for

Ah

We ’bout to feed these youngins to the metaverse

Meanwhile I’m over here just tryna pen a verse

‘Cause I’m done bein’ extra with the extroverts

The label used to wonder how I’m supposed to stand next to Vert

Prolly never thought that I would get these legs to work

I work hard, but hard shit don’t need no extra work

That’s why I show up in a sweatshirt and let it burn

The world’s mine, I just say, “Fuck it, let it turn”

The girl’s mine, I just say, “Fuck it, have a turn”

The G.O.A.T.s call me to the side like, “Can we have a word?”

I could’ve fronted but I did this shit how I preferred (I preferred)

Mmm, I know I should be humble, but it’s somethin’ I just haven’t learned

Soon enough I have to make these bad habits burn

Soon enough we ’bout to come and get the shit we earn

You not a fan now, but I remember when you used to be fanned out

I’m guessin’ when the whole world loves you, people only got one way to stand out

All that time in the kitchen finally panned out

I put some flavor in a pot and took the bland out

I know my grandpa would have a heart attack if I pulled a hunnid grand out

So I’m not gonna pull a hunnid grand out

I’m hip-hop, do you fully understand?

Fully automatic with the jams and they don’t jam

At the shows I’m ’bout to start handin’ out programs

‘Cause y’all need to get with the program

I’m a grown-ass man, call me pops

Fuck around and take your phone ass man

Everybody know Jack, but they don’t know Jack, man

They just know I got the flows and the hoes and the packed out shows

Ain’t too many cons when you playin’ with the pros

‘Cept for how your life get exposed, but I make that sacrifice for the life that I chose

I know in Toronto they got salt for the roads

But schools closed in Kentucky, so I like when it snowed

The kids carry chopsticks not for rice in the bowl

School counselors all know how they life is at home

Cold like the Minnesota Vikings at home

Before I met Drizzy, I knew he and I would get along

But it’s hard to crack jokes when you really want advice

I mean, what’s it like to touch gold every time you touch a mic? Touchin’ heights, no one gets a touch in life

Fuckin’ right, young bachelor, what’s a wife?

Once in a lifetime, ’til I say I want it twice

One of a kind, know your everything is one of mine

Wanted posters with my face, they know who I’m wanted b

(Sung by Drake)

Cold hearts and heated floors

No parental guidance, I just see divorce

Therapy sessions, I’m in the waiting room, readin’ Forbes

Abandonment issues I’m gettin’ treated for

How much water can I fit under the bridge before it overflows?

My son’s gotta learn that forgiveness is a lonely road

The cribs on his will like motor homes

N***as love to try and test us like they know what we on

Chubb’s got the magazine cover like Rolling Stone

‘Cause we already know how they rock, they throwin’ stones

Whenever you gettin’ bigger, there’s growin’ pains

I got enough pull to make the city start throwin’ games

I’m out here makin’ a mockery

I got my realtor out here playin’ Monopoly

How can I address you when you don’t own property?

They only finesse you when you don’t move properly

Destined for the win, but you don’t get a prize out of me

I’m destined for the top, but you can’t get a rise out of me

Seven-fifty for the round canaries, and they glitterin’

Man, you niggas drop trash, you litterin’

I’m overdeliverin’ to the point, it’s belittlin’

I mean, the PTSD is triggerin’

The profit is sickenin’, the stones is shimmerin’

Came from the north, but

I got hot as fuck, so ain’t no shiverin’, yeah

Lucky me, people that don’t fuck with me

Are linkin’ up with people that don’t fuck with me to fuck with me

This shit is gettin’ ugly

And every situation is transactional

And every thing they sayin’ is irrational

And every way they movin’ is promotional

Everybody’s actin’ irreplaceable, it’s like they ain’t disposable

My urges for revenge are uncontrollable

I know we’re gettin’ older though, yeah

But I gotta get a n***a back for that, it’s non-negotiable

It’s not even debatable

I’m gettin’ so rich, my music’s not even relatable

I blow her head up, it’s an inflatable

Baby blue G class, I feel like a kid again

Prayin’ on my downfall don’t make you religious, man

All I hear is plug talk comin’ from middleman

All I hear is tall tales comin’ from little men

When I say “B***h,” I’m very rarely referrin’ to women

Most of the b****es I know are n***as, they not even women

I know that sounds like I’m bein’ funny, I’m not even kidding

Same ones that say they run the game when they not even in it

To be honest, y’all financial situation’s my biggest motivation

And how you should take that statement is based on what you makin’

Whips and chains like a dominatrix, wap, pssh

If I see ya, I spit in ya faces, ha-tu

Daytonas with the green faces

Kentucky derby races, my presence in the spot is so abrasive

Box at the Churchill Downs, that’s motivation, yeah

And shorty like, “You know that boy Jack is goin’ places”

I know

Yeah