Trenulețul, Moldova’s song @ Eurovision 2022: lyrics and meaning

One of the top trending songs from the Eurovision 2022 is the song by the Moldovan group Zdob și Zdub & Advahov Brothers, which qualified for the final on Saturday 14 May.

The song opens with a quote by The Ramones and their famous punk scream par excellence

Hey ho! Let’s Go!

And then the lyrics delve into traditional Moldovan sounds in a punk note; in fact the key to the meaning of the song lies in its strong political connotations. A hymn to Moldovan independence, combining tradition and the revolutionary spirit of change, of which punk is the emblem.

The text is a succession of dichotomies: old-new, united-separated, east-west, which can be resolved as the song says in:

“Folklore și Rock’n’roll” Folklore and Rock’n’roll

Testo e traduzione della canzone

Merge trenul, parcă zboară

Dintr-o țară-n altă țară

Merge și nu poate pricepe

Care țară? Unde-ncepe?

Țară veche, țară nouă

Parcă-i una, parcă-s două

Ba aparte, ba-mpreună

Parcă-s două, parcă-i una Hey ho! Let’s go

Folklore și Rock’n’roll

Pleacă trenul! Unde esti?

Chișinău – București Și-ntr-o țară, și-n cealaltă

Joacă hora laolaltă

Și în fiecare țară

Face farmece vioara

Când ajunge trenu-n gară

Parcă n-a ieșit din țară

Parcă-a mers, fără să iasă

De acasă pân-acasă Hey ho! Let’s go

Folklore și Rock’n’roll

Pleacă trenul! Unde esti?

Chisinău – București Hey ho! Let’s go

Folklore și Rock’n’roll

Pleacă trenul! Unde esti?

Chisinău – București Hey ho! Let’s go

Folklore și Rock’n’roll

Pleacă trenul! Unde esti?

Chisinău – București Chisinău – București Меrgе іutе, mеrgе bіnе

Тrеnu’ lеgănаt dе şіnе

Dar nu poate să înțeleagă

Рrіn саrе țară aleargă

Țară veche, țară nouă

Parcă-i una, parcă-s două

Ba aparte, ba-mpreună

Parcă-s două, parcă-i una Hey ho! Let’s go

Folklore și Rock’n’roll

Pleacă trenul! Unde esti?

Chisinău – București Hey ho! Let’s go

Folklore și Rock’n’roll

Pleacă trenul! Unde esti?

Chisinău – București Hey ho! Let’s go

Folklore și Rock’n’roll

Pleacă trenul! Unde esti?

Chisinău – București