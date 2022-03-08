The disturbing story of Edmund Kemper, the students’ serial killer

This is the story of one of the most ferocious serial killers ever. Apparently a quiet boy, tall and powerful in appearance. A “good giant” that conveyed safety and reliability. In reality Edmund was hiding a dark world within himself, where he secretly cultivated the most terrible fantasies, until he was able to put them into practice.

Childhood and early youth

Edmund Kemper was born on December 18, 1948, in California. He is the son of Edmund Emil Kemper Jr and Clarnell Standberg.

During his early childhood Edmund appears as a quiet and introvert boy, but nevertheless he quickly begins to develop a complicated relationship with his mother. Clarnell in fact humiliates and frequently blames his son, believing him to be the cause of all her problems.

He basically grows up without friends, as his peers ignore him and exclude him, leading him to become more and more isolated. At the age of 10, his mother began to send him to sleep in the basement of the house, as she believed that he could hurt his sister. At the same time, the parents divorce, and this event will be a turning point in Ed’s life, who was very attached to his father.

Edmund is placed in the care of his mother and moves to Montana. The relationship with Clarnell becomes increasingly difficult and in the meantime he begins to cultivate strange habits, having fun killing and dissecting animals, including the family cat. He also begins secretly fantasizing murder scenes in which he kills his mother.

In 1963 Clarnell decides to get rid of his son, so Edmund comes back to his father. But the situation is now different, as his father is now remarried and lives a completely different life. Therefore Ed is sent to his grandparents, who live on a ranch in the mountains of North Folk. However, coexistence with them will soon become very difficult, and disputes will become a constant presence in daily life.

On August 27, 1964, after yet another quarrel, the situation reached a climax and Kemper killed both grandparents with a rifle. After that he called his mother and turned himself in to the police. Edmund is thus interned in the psychiatric hospital of Atascadero.

During his stay, Ed appears as a very meek and cooperative boy, and soon gains everyone’s trust by forming a friendship with his psychologist. After five years, in 1969, Edmund was released and he returns to his mother. A choice that unfortunately will prove to be fatal.

At that point Kemper has developed an imposing physical structure, reaching over two meters in height for about 136 kg in weight. The boy appears to the community as a serious and reliable person, and is affectionately nicknamed “Big Ed”.

After a series of temporary employments, Edmund finds a job in the highway business. Because of his work she is often on the road and begins to notice the presence of young and beautiful female hitchhikers, to whom he offers a ride from time to time. At the same time the relationship with his mother becomes more and more stormy: Clarnell continues to mortify his son, telling him that no girls would ever agree to hang out with him.

Edmund thus begins to cultivate his murderous fantasies, which unfortunately he will begin to put into practice.

The murders

May 7, 1972. Kemper is driving near the UC Santa Cruz university campus when he runs into two girls asking for a ride. They are Mary Ann Pesce and Anita Luchessa, both 18 years old. Edmund welcomes them into the car and heads for a country area, where he stops with the car and strangles both victims, then rages on the corpses with a knife. He decides to take the bodies home, places them in his mother’s room and takes some creepy photos. He finally cuts them to pieces and leaves the remains on the hills.

From this moment on, his murderous rampage will become unstoppable.

September 14, 1972. Edmund loads another hitchhiker, Aiko Koo, fifteen years old, from the road. After threatening her with a gun, Kemper stops the car and strangles the girl to death. He moves the body into the trunk and takes it home, puts it in her room and after practicing necrophilia, he decides to dismember her remains, only to get rid of them.

A few months pass and on 7 January 1973 Edmund returns to strike. This time the victim is Cindy Schall, a nineteen-year-old student. After getting her into the car, she stops in an isolated area where he shoots her with a gun. As with previous victims, she takes the body home, rapes the corpse and dissects it. After getting rid of her remains, he decides to bury the victim’s head in the garden, with his face facing his mother’s room.

Some of Ed Kemper’s victims

On February 5, 1973, after yet another quarrel with Clarnell, Edmund leaves the house in search of victims. He will find Rosalind Thorpe and Alice Liu on his way. Same modus operandi of the previous crimes, the two girls end up killed and subsequently dismembered.

A little more than two months later, on April 20, 1973, Kemper will decide to put into practice what had been his goal from the beginning: the murder of his mother. While Clarnell is sleeping Edmund hammers her to death in her sleep. After that he beheads her, he rapes her body and severs her larynx. She later throws her body into the trash compactor.

It doesn’t end there, as Ed decides to trap even her mother’s best friend, Sally Hallett, by inviting her to dinner at their house. As soon as the woman arrives, Kemper kills her by strangling.

After the slaughter he gets in the car and starts driving, convinced that the bodies would be discovered soon and that they would start looking for him. Edmund tries to get away as far as possible but realizes, through the radio, that the news had not been disclosed. So he decides to stop his race and warn the authorities himself, confessing what had happened.

Kemper is arrested. During the trial he was found guilty of eight murders and sentenced to life in prison. Edmund is currently locked up in California State Prison.

Serial killer with a split personality, Edmund Kemper remains one of the most brutal assassins in the history of United States. His story also appears in the television series Mindhunter, directed by David Fincher and distributed by Netflix.

